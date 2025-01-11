Company behind Shannon Scheme 100 years in Ireland

The company behind the Shannon Hydroelectric Scheme is celebrating its 100th anniversary in Ireland.

Founded on 7th January 1925 as Siemens-Schuckert (Ireland) Ltd., Siemens has been at the forefront of shaping Ireland’s physical and digital infrastructure across key sectors including manufacturing, utilities, healthcare, infrastructure and rail.

The company’s Irish journey began with ESB and delivering a transformative project for Ireland: the construction of the Shannon Hydroelectric Scheme in Ardnacrusha, County Clare which started in 1925.

Completed four years later, the 86-megawatt (MW) power plant revolutionized the Irish Free State by harnessing the power of the River Shannon, ushering in the electrification of the country. This monumental project laid the groundwork for Ireland’s first national energy network, which continues to benefit from the renewable energy produced at Ardnacrusha.

In the years since the delivery of the Shannon Hydroelectric Scheme, Siemens has been a cornerstone of Ireland’s development through groundbreaking projects.

In 1969 Siemens supported the delivery of Turlough Hill in Co Wicklow. This is still Ireland’s only pump-fed power storage plant and makes use of two water reservoirs separated by 300 metres in the Wicklow Mountains to generate electricity. Siemens supplied four 73 MW generators for the plant to provide a reliable and efficient way to store and generate electricity. The system can ramp up to full power of 292 MW in just 70 seconds, enough electricity for 300,000 homes.

The business also provided the overhead line system for the Dublin Area Rapid Transit (DART) eco-friendly electric rail system in 1980s, installed the nationwide rail signalling infrastructure which it has continued to maintain since the early 1990s, and automated over 120 level crossings with CCTV technology.

Siemens has been instrumental in supporting various sectors across the Irish economy. It has delivered projects to upgrade the instrumentation and controls at the Guinness Brewery in Dublin and providing the baggage handling system for Dublin Airport’s Terminal 2.

Siemens also supported the first installation of a Computed Tomography (CT) scanner in Ireland at Richmond Hospital in 1978 and the first Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) system in Ireland in 1987 at Mater Private Hospital. Siemens Healthineers continues to support hospitals and healthcare organisations with leading medical technology across Ireland. In 2023, it also launched a Centre of Excellence for Immunoassay Instrument Research and Development at its manufacturing site in Swords, focussed on unlocking innovations in laboratory instruments used to detect infectious diseases, cancer and blood disorders.

Today Siemens employs over 750 employees across three independent entities – Siemens Limited, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Digital Industries Software.

Siemens continues to drive innovation in Ireland, delivering advanced digital solutions and sustainable technologies for utilities, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, data centres, and smart buildings. Using automation and cloud-based analytics, Siemens helps organizations to optimize their operations and advance their decarbonization goals.

Joe Walsh, General Manager of Siemens in Ireland, said: “As we look back on Siemens’ 100 years in Ireland, we are celebrating a century of innovation, resilience, and partnerships. Since our incorporation in 1925, Siemens has evolved significantly, adapting to the ever-changing global markets through mergers, acquisitions, and strategic transformations.

“Our heritage is built on a foundation of courage and trust. These values have driven bold decisions and fostered strong, enduring business relationships across the Island of Ireland.”

Carl Ennis, CEO of Siemens UK & Ireland, added: “Ireland has always been a cornerstone of Siemens’ success. The pioneering projects we have undertaken here have not only shaped the country’s infrastructure but have also set the stage for our future endeavours. As we look ahead, Ireland will continue to play a crucial role in our mission to drive innovation and sustainable growth globally.”

Paddy Hayes, ESB Chief Executive, commented: “The Shannon Scheme had a profound impact on Ireland at the time, providing the electricity essential for social and economic development. Since then, ESB has worked together with Siemens on many important, innovative and groundbreaking projects supporting resilience, energy security and low carbon electricity. Many congratulations to Siemens on their centenary in Ireland.”