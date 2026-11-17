Minister of State for Fisheries & the Marine Timmy Dooley TD has welcomed €108,649.20 in community-led FLAG funding for eight projects in County Clare under the latest grant call-out.

The funding will support projects in the West FLAG region, including investment in a freezer room and generator for Flaggy Shore Oysters, the re-engining of a vessel operated by Scattery Island Tours, and the development of a community-based craft and cookery school by Under One Roof CLG.

Loop Head Together CLG will receive funding to construct a custom four-hand currach trailer. Four individual applicants were also awarded grants for training, with awards ranging from €630 to €2,000.

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Minister Dooley said: “The FLAG programme empowers coastal communities to identify their own priorities and invest in projects that will deliver lasting economic, social and environmental benefits for people in Clare. Every euro invested through the programme helps build stronger local economies and celebrates and protects our countys rich maritime heritage.”

He added: “The impact of the €6.1 million awarded in community-led FLAG funding around the country in the most recent grant call-out is immense. Ireland’s coastal communities are the lifeblood of our blue economy, with businesses and projects creating employment and sustaining vibrant local communities.”

The Minister of State said the awards would help strengthen local businesses, develop marine tourism and support skills and community activity in Clare’s coastal areas.

The recipients of this funding include:

Flaggy Shore Oysters: €11,200 for procurement of a generator and installation of a freezer room.

Scattery Island Tours: €36,517 for marine tourism vessel re-engining.

Under One Roof CLG: €52,210 for a community-based craft and cookery school.

Loop Head Together CLG: €3,517.20 for construction of a custom four-hand currach trailer.

Four individual training awards total €5,205.