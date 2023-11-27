Burren businesses launch exclusive Christmas gift guide

Ireland’s leading sustainable tourism group, the Burren Ecotourism Network has launched an exclusive Christmas gift guide featuring local food, artisan gifts and sustainable tourism experiences.

The gift guide is not just a shopping list but a celebration of Burren’s rich cultural heritage and commitment to sustainability. By choosing gifts from this guide, consumers are not only supporting local and farming businesses but are also contributing to the conservation efforts that make the Burren a unique UNESCO Global Geopark.

From food hampers, wellness experiences such as yoga retreats and nature experiences, hotel breaks, artisan gifts and vouchers, this year’s guide has something for everyone.

Highlights from the Christmas Gift Guide include:

Wellness Breaks – Choose the gift of self-care with vouchers or wellness retreats from Doolin Yoga, Cliffs of Moher Retreat and Limestone Yogo and spa experiences at both the Falls Hotel & Spa and Lady Gregory Hotel.

Nature Experiences – Explore the outdoors with gift cards for the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience, the Doolin Ferry or learn more about the unique biodiversity at the Burren at the Burren Nature Sanctuary.

Food Hampers: ‘Burren Basket’ includes seafood from Burren Smokehouse, St Tola Goat Cheese, Burren Gold Cheese from Aillwee Burren Experience, black and white pudding from the Market house Ennistymon, beetroot chutney from Burren Fine Wine and Food and brown soda bread mix from Doolin Pantry and granola from Slieve Elva B &B and the Burren Dinners Book. Other food hampers include those from Burren Fine Wine and Food, St Tola Goat Cheese, Clare Jam Company and the Market house Ennistymon.

Burren Beef Boxes

For the meat lover in your life, gift a Burren Beef Box from Burren farmers, Cathal and Bronagh O’Rourke 6kg,10kg and 20kg premium beef boxes available for nationwide delivery containing a selection of steaks, roast mince and burgers.

Burren Dinners Book

The Perfect Christmas Gift for those who are unable to experience the Burren this year. Chefs and food producers in the Burren have collaborated to produce the Burren Dinners’ cook book. The book features the region’s top quality food and unique recipes.

Hotel and self catering breaks: Escape to the Burren and book a break at Gregans Castle Hotel, Hylands Burren Hotel, Hotel Doolin, Doolin Inn, The Lodges at Seaview House, Falls Hotel & Spa and Lady Gregory Hotels.

Burren Vouchers

Burren gift vouchers can be sent anywhere in the world. These vouchers priced from €50 to €200 they can be used for across a variety of accommodation, experiences and restaurants in the area.

Click here for more information.