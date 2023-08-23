Free virtual GP service and wellbeing support for Tesco staff

Tesco Ireland has today announced the introduction of a free virtual GP service for its colleagues in Clare along with enhancements to some of its existing benefits.

Tesco is to introduce, as part of an enhanced wellbeing services package, a free virtual GP service for over 13,000 Tesco colleagues across Ireland, with additional discounted rates for colleagues’ family members.

Virtual GP services are becoming increasingly popular in Ireland allowing people in need of healthcare to access online doctor appointments quickly and easily from the comfort of their own homes. Through Tesco’s new benefit, colleagues who consult with the online doctor can also have a private prescription issued by the GP and sent to their chosen pharmacy.

In addition to the free virtual GP benefit, Tesco is also providing colleagues and same-household family members, with a host of additional wellbeing services through a relaunched 24/7 365-day Employee Assistance Programme. This includes access to a variety of services such as immediate ‘in the moment support’ and access to confidential telephone counselling and mental health supports, a digital gym and nutrition hub as well as legal assistance, financial assistance, cancer support, life and parenting coaching and much more.

“Our colleagues have been telling us how big of a challenge access to GP and medical costs can be for them and their families, and we have listened.” said Maurice Kelly, People Director at Tesco Ireland.

“As part of our new wellbeing programme, we are delighted to be making this investment in further supporting our colleagues and their families with the day-to-day challenges that life brings. Helping our colleagues to take positive steps towards taking care of their mind, body and their lives is of utmost importance to Tesco as the health and wellbeing of our colleagues means a healthier and happier workplace for all. A key feature of these new measures we are announcing is not only are they free but more importantly these services are available to interact with 24/7, allowing colleagues to take more control of their wellbeing when they need to.”

Sinéad Proos, Head of Health & Wellbeing at Laya healthcare who is delivering the enhanced supports for Tesco Ireland added: “Since 2020, we’ve seen demand for digital health services increase dramatically due to pent-up demand, and better awareness around the rapid speed, ease of access, and convenience that telehealth supports can offer. We’re proud to work with such a progressive employer like Tesco Ireland who is putting the wellbeing of their team and families at the heart of their successful business strategy.”

Tesco Ireland’s new and improved wellbeing services for colleagues are just the latest investment to demonstrate its commitment to supporting colleagues across its retail, distribution, customer contact centre and head office teams.

In the past 16 months, Tesco has awarded pay increases of 10% to its retail staff, alongside other financial wellbeing enhancements which included the introduction of a more accessible industry-leading retirement savings plan; a ‘Save As You Earn’ share purchase scheme; and the provision of tax-incentive train and bus tickets and the Bike to Work scheme.

Earlier this year, Tesco also introduced enhancements to the Colleague Clubcard discount scheme providing a total annual allowance of €1,500 with colleagues availing of a monthly 15% discount event on top of the existing “always on” 10% discount on all purchases. Furthermore, Tesco colleagues also benefit from free hot breakfast and lunch options, along with complimentary period care products.

On top of these financial wellbeing measures, Tesco Ireland colleagues can also avail of paid enhancements to statutory benefits for maternity, paternity, and adoptive leave, and earlier this year became the first grocery retailer in Ireland to introduce five days paid leave for colleagues experiencing domestic abuse.