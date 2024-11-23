New distillery planned for Loop Head Peninsula

Loop Head Distillers has announced plans for to establish new craft distillery in County Clare, aiming to capture the rugged beauty, rich heritage, and community spirit of Ireland’s west coast.

Founded by Emily F. Ryan, an experienced hospitality professional with deep connections to the Loop Head Peninsula, and Keith R. Taylor, a dedicated industry expert, Loop Head Distillers is set to become a destination for premium spirits that tell the story of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Once operational, Loop Head Distillers will produce a range of distinctive spirits, including gin, vodka, whiskey, and poitín, using locally sourced ingredients and sustainable practices. Each spirit will be crafted to reflect the unique history, folklore, and landscape of County Clare, with flavours inspired by the natural elements of the region.

In addition to its premium spirits, Loop Head Distillers envisions The Distiller’s Hideaway, an eco-friendly glamping experience on the distillery grounds. Guests will enjoy immersive stays in accommodations surrounded by the beauty of County Clare, designed to blend adventure and relaxation. The Distiller’s Hideaway will offer a unique tourism experience, inviting visitors to connect with the land, history, and people of the Loop Head Peninsula.

The planned distillery will also include The Heritage Shoppe, a curated space featuring Loop Head merchandise, locally made goods, and regional specialties. The Heritage Shoppe will showcase the artistry and traditions of County Clare, giving visitors an opportunity to bring a piece of the community home while supporting local artisans and businesses.

To honour and deepen our commitment to the community, we have appointed Alan Troy of Carrigaholt as our Director of Irish Affairs. Alan’s deep roots in Clare and his passion for preserving the county’s heritage make him a natural fit for this role. He will play a key part in fostering relationships with the local community and ensuring that Loop Head Distillers remains authentic to the traditions and values of the Loop Head Peninsula.

Emily, Keith, and Alan are committed to creating a distillery that serves as a community hub and celebrates the distinct culture of County Clare. Through guided tours, tastings, and special events, Loop Head Distillers will connect visitors to the local heritage, allowing them to experience both the traditional and modern elements that make Clare’s craft spirits unique.

As Loop Head Distillers moves closer to bringing this vision to life, we invite the community to join us on this journey. In the coming weeks, we will be hosting a Virtual Meet & Greet with Emily, Keith, and Alan, where we’ll share our plans in more detail, answer questions, and gather feedback from the community. We look forward to involving the people of County Clare in this exciting new venture.

Loop Head Distillers is currently seeking investors to help bring this vision to fruition and create a destination distillery that celebrates County Clare’s heritage and natural beauty.

