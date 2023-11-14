Gallery – Farmers ‘Weaving Stories Together’ expo at glór

People from all over Clare gathered at glór in Ennis on Monday for the launch of the Clare Farmers Weaving Stories Together Booklet and as a free Health and Wellbeing Expo for the local farming community.

Traditional farming practices, the importance of the family farm, social isolation, and the advent of online marts are amongst the themes that have emerged in the ‘Clare Farmers Weaving Stories Together’ initiative.

The event was organised and supported by Clare County Council’s Healthy Clare, Age Friendly Clare and Creative Clare programmes in partnership with Cuimhneamh an Chláir / Clare Memories, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Clare and the HSE’s Mid-West ‘Connecting for Life’. Guest speakers on the day included Finola Colgan from Mental Health Ireland’s Farming Resilience Project, while more than 20 community, charity and State organisations hosted health and wellbeing information stands at the venue.

*All photos by Paul Corey