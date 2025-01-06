Documentary to be premiered at X-PO Kilnaboy

The X-PO venue in Kilnaboy will premiere the documentary “Working on the Margins” by Colin Johnston on Thursday next (January 9th).

The documentary looks at the age-old practice of cutting reeds for thatch on the Shannon Estuary. This way of life, closely connected to traditional boats and salmon fishing, may soon be gone.

The screening will take place at the X-PO on Thursday January 9th at 8.00 p.m. There will be a Q and A with Colin after the film.

Colin Johnston is an artist, former teacher and thatcher who lives in the Burren and has been long connected with X-PO

X-PO is located in the former post office in Kilnaboy. It is a small community hub for social and cultural activities.

All are welcome to the film. Admission free. Donations to X-PO welcome. The venue is small and capacity is limited so please come early to avoid disappointment.