Three Clare businesses set for global spotlight at RDS

Three of County Clare’s emerging craft and design businesses will join more than 100 companies from across Ireland meeting international buyers at the Local Enterprise Showcase in the RDS, which runs from this Sunday until Tuesday (January 18-20th).

The showcase, organised by the country’s network of Local Enterprise Offices (LEO), forms part of Showcase 2026 and provides a platform for new Irish design talent within the wider fair. Thousands of buyers from Ireland, Great Britain, USA, mainland Europe, Asia and Africa are expected to attend, with millions of euro in orders anticipated.

Clare will be represented by The Moher Soap Company, which produces natural soap bars, bath salts, candles and lip balms using plant-based ingredients and essential oils; Mama’s Boobie Box Ltd, a breastfeeding brand offering gifts and essentials through its online shop; and Gealach Candles, which makes handmade candles and wax melts.

- Advertisement -

All three businesses, which are clients of LEO Clare, have also been entered into the Business of Craft Awards. Now in their third year, the awards recognise the commercial strength of Irish craft and design. Categories include Best Newcomer for first-time exhibitors, One to Watch for strong export potential and Sustainability Champion for businesses excelling in sustainable practice.

Clare has a strong recent record at the showcase, with previous participants including SIAR Photography, Quin Art, Potadoir and This Is What I Do.

Senior Enterprise Development Officer at LEO Clare, Theresa Mulvihill Killeen, said the showcase offers a rare chance for craft and design businesses to break through.

“To meet so many high-quality buyers in one place is a rare opportunity for any young business,” she explained. “A strong showing here can fill an order book for the year and open the door to longer-term partnerships. Even for those who do not secure major deals, the experience, contacts and new ideas gained will stand to them.”

Ms Mulvihill-Killeen said LEO Clare has been working with Raquel Rudio, Petrina O’Halloran and Geraldine Whelan on merchandising for their stands, along with marketing and sales preparation to help them make the most of the three-day event.

Local Enterprise Showcase is one of several initiatives run by the Local Enterprise Offices to foster entrepreneurship and support small businesses. Other events include Local Enterprise Week, National Women’s Enterprise Day, the National Enterprise Awards, the Student Enterprise Programme and the Local Enterprise Village at the National Ploughing Championships.

Further information on Local Enterprise Office supports is available at LocalEnterprise.ie.