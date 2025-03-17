Applications open for Creative Bursaries Scheme

Clare Arts Office is inviting applications under two strands of the Creative Bursaries Scheme.

The Creative Bursaries Scheme aligns and streamlines the supports offered by Clare County Council to artists (established and emerging) and arts participants, across all artforms.

The scheme is offered by Clare County Council as it aligns to Flourish – Clare Arts Development Plan to provide open and accessible opportunities for all; offer strategic support for artists and to foster continued appreciation and development of the arts

- Advertisement -

Strand 1: Creative Bursaries for Community Members

The scheme intends to recognise the huge talent pool within our local community. From talented young performers to stalwarts of the amateur drama circuit, this scheme aims to support the participation of people from Clare at summer schools, gatherings and events. We welcome applications from individuals (regardless of age) from the community, amateur or voluntary sectors. Young people attending high quality summer schools are also welcome to apply.

Only one application per event/school will be successful (eg if more than one person applies for the same event/school, only one application will be selected).

Previous bursary recipients may apply but priority will be given to those who have not been supported previously and those who may face barriers to participation in such events. The scheme is only open to those not generating an income from the artistic endeavours – all others should apply through the Creative Bursaries for Arts Practitioners.

Previous supports included:

Attendance at the Drama League of Ireland Summer School

Attendance at the Irish Youth Choir Summer School.

Potential items could be (not limited to):

Attendance at Meitheal Summer School, Blas Summer School, Willie Clancy Summer School

Attendance at drama workshops, writing workshops, visual art workshops delivered by professional artists or arts organisations.

Strand 2: Creative Bursaries for Arts Practitioners

The scheme intends to provide opportunities and support for artists and creative practitioners and producers to assist them with the production of their artworks. We will interpret this as broadly as possible to include (but not limit to)

assistance with the cost of materials and equipment. A limit of €500 will apply and will be paid to applicants on receipt of paid invoices and receipts.

assistance with the cost for professional development eg. attendance at courses, residencies, networking events, conferences etc. Payment will be made directly to the course – not to the artist. Travel to attend events will only be considered in exceptional circumstances so please ensure how you will travel to the event before applying.

assistance with research and development to include research trips, paid art development days, etc. A limit of €500 will apply and will be paid to applicants on receipt of paid invoices and receipts.Previous items supported included:

Art Materials (max amount €500)

Payment for Creation Days – time and space to work on creating art (max amount €500)

Residencies at the Tyrone Guthrie Centre (payment will be made to Centre directly)

Courses and workshops at the Burren College of Art (payment will be made to College directly).

Mentoring with the Irish Writers Centre

Attendance at national and international specialist professional development workshops

Potential items could be (not limited to):

Attendance at Theatre Forum’s Gathering 2025

Residency at Centre Culturel Irlandais in Paris

Bealtaine Bursary at the Tyrone Guthrie Centre

Children’s Books Ireland Bursary at the Tyrone Guthrie Centre

It is the artists responsibility to apply to the relevant organisations for bursarys/residencies/courses in advance of making an application.

Artists should be registered on the artists directory at www.clarearts.ie

More information on this bursary is available here.