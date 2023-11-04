Muse Productions to stage ‘A Few Good Men’

Following the recent success of their sell-out production of the play ‘Stones in his Pockets’, Muse Productions are proud to present the award-winning play, ‘A Few Good Men’, which will be staged at the Hope Cafe, Shannon from 15th to 18th November.

First produced on Broadway in 1989 and inspiring an Academy Award-nominated film of the same name, Aaron Sorkin’s groundbreaking debut is a classic drama which tells the story of military lawyers at a court-martial who uncover a high-level conspiracy in the course of defending their clients, two United States Marines accused of murder.

Based on events that took place at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in July 1986, ‘A Few Good Men’ is a riveting courtroom drama that investigates both the nature of the military mentality and the Marine code of honor. A hit on the Broadway stage, ‘A Few Good Men’ is as timely today as the day it was written.

- Advertisement -

To stage this dynamic play, Muse have put together a cast of 17 people, with a strong blend of youth and experienced acting talent. Featuring Conor McNelis as Lt. Daniel Kaffee, Olivia Parkinson as Commander Joanne Galloway, and Eoin Sheedy as Colonel Nathan Jessup, the cast also includes Stephen Byrne, Sean McInerney, Declan Ross, Dara O’Callaghan, Clare McNelis, Edel Halliday, Vanessa Kirwan, Martin McNelis, Ian Collins, Colm McGuinness, Alice Barnes, Michelle Kelly, and Luke McEvoy as PFC William Santiago.

Rehearsals are already well underway, under the supervision of Director Ted Germaine.

Muse are proud once again to be supported by the Shannon Springs Hotel and EI Electronics.

Tickets can be booked from October 30th on www.ticketsource.eu/muse, or via phone on 087-4136822.