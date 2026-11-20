Clare Arts Office has announced new funding opportunities for the county’s artists, with the 2027 Creative Bursaries Scheme and the new Nourish fund.

The 2027 Creative Bursaries Scheme will support professional artists to further develop their talents and practice with practical supports such as purchasing equipment studio hire, mentoring and participating in residencies.

The scheme also enables community members to upskill with support for undertaking workshops, attending summer schools and other initiatives that will assist their creative development and that may assist arts organisations in their local community.

- Advertisement -

In a new pilot initiative this year, the Nourish fund will support several arts projects in the community that can be delivered in association with the Arts Office. The Nourish fund aims to increase participation, inclusion and engagement in the arts across County Clare and there are a number of strands available.

Clare County Council Arts Officer, Siobhán Mulcahy said, “Over the years we have supported both established and emerging artists to further develop their work through the awarding of these bursaries. Furthermore, we have invested heavily in the arts in our communities, supporting members of drama groups to attend professional workshops or young musicians to attend masterclasses.”

Both the 2027 Creative Bursaries Scheme and Nourish fund’s deadline for applications is December 1, 2026. For more information and to apply, click here.

2027 Creative Bursaries Scheme

Nourish fund