Featured businesses

Palm Free Irish Soap

Siar Photography

Shane Cummins, Woodcraft

Wix & Wax Ireland

Ennis Chamber / The Shannon Airport Group

Palm Free Irish Soap

Palm Free Irish Soap is Ireland’s leading small family business meeting the demand for Zero Waste, plastic-free alternatives to everyday Soap, Shampoo, Deodorant and Laundry Bars.

The multi-award-winning company which is now celebrating 30 years in business this year, supply their handcrafted products to hundreds of retailers the length and breadth of Ireland, including Dunnes Stores, Nourish, Kilkenny Design, Horans, and Evergreen Health Stores as well as stockists in the UK, Europe and USA.

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Located in the historic village of Tuamgraney, Co. Clare, the family-run soap business, founded by Tony and Kathy Hoynes, has been crafting vibrant, all-natural, and pure organic soap for three decades.

Palm Free Irish Soap’s concept of producing luxurious skincare products in an environmentally friendly manner began when they were researching alternatives to mass produced chemical-laden soaps for their young family.

All information about their products can be found online.

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SIAR Photography

Looking for a gift that’s a little different this Christmas? Ennis-based SIAR Photography has introduced new One-to-One Photography Lesson Gift Vouchers, offering photography enthusiasts the opportunity to develop their skills with professional photographer Gary Collins.

The three-hour private lessons are suitable for all levels, from beginners getting to grips with their camera to more experienced photographers looking to improve their technique and confidence.

Working with their own DSLR or mirrorless camera, participants will learn about camera settings, aperture, shutter speed, ISO, composition and working with natural light. The practical sessions combine tuition with hands-on photography at an agreed outdoor location in County Clare, with content tailored to each individual’s interests and experience.

Priced at €300, the digital gift vouchers are available directly from the SIAR Photography website and are valid for five years.

Find out more and purchase online.

Shane Cummins Woodcraft

Shane Cummins Woodcraft is an independent woodworking business based in Ennis, Co. Clare.

He designs and handcrafts a range of distinctive wooden products, including chopping and serving boards, presentation trays, coasters, handmade wooden pens and other gift items.

Shane works with a variety of carefully selected hardwoods, creating individual pieces that celebrate the natural character, colour and grain of the timber.

His focus is on thoughtful design, quality materials and a high standard of craftsmanship and finish.

Where to find Shane this Christmas in County Clare:

– Clare Craft Association, Temple Gate Hotel, Ennis – Sunday 6th and 13th December.

– The Falls Hotel, Ennistymon – Saturday 12th December.

– Design Bank, Miltown Malbay – stocked year-round.

Check out Shane’s Instagram page

Wix & Wax

Wix and Wax is a luxury home fragrance company based in Ennis, Co. Clare, specialising in the creation of high-quality hand-crafted home fragrances.

Established in 2020, their product range includes wax melts, candles, diffusers, room sprays, and gift boxes, all meticulously handcrafted in our Ennis workshop.

They take pride in using sustainably sourced soy blend waxes for our wax products, ensuring that our offerings are not only of superior quality but also environmentally friendly.

All their products are vegan-friendly and cruelty-free, aligning with our commitment to ethical practices.

Check out the Wix & Wax Christmas Collection

Ennis Chamber / The Shannon Airport Group

Ennis Chamber’s #BuyLocalFlyLocal promotion returns for its eighth year on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December 2026.

Supported by The Shannon Airport Group, the campaign encourages people to shop locally in the run-up to Christmas while also highlighting destinations served from Shannon Airport.

How does it work? Spend €20 or more at a participating Ennis business over the weekend over December 5 & 6 to enter the draw. There are two prizes up for grabs:

Flights for 2 from Shannon to Madrid, plus €400 spending money from Ennis Chamber

Flights for 2 from Shannon to Milan Bergamo, plus €400 spending money from Ennis Chamber

Look out for posters and entry forms in the 60 + participating businesses.

Ennis shops, cafés and bars interested in taking part can register by emailing: info@ennischamber.ie.