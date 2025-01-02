‘Shadow of a young Soul’, an Exhibition by Beata Rosik

Clare Arts Office will host a photographic exhibition at the Clare Museum, Arthur’s Row, Ennis, by Beata Rosik from January 6 to February 1, inclusive.

Beata is a Polish artist and has been living in Ennis since 2007. Beata’s passion is Fine Art Photography and she has been doing photography since she arrived in Ireland, 15 years ago.

Beata’s photographs are globally appreciated and have been displayed in photo exhibitions in countries like Canada, India, Romania, Slovenia, England, Georgia, Oman, Cyprus, Sri Lanka, Singapore and many more.

Beata has represented Ireland in the International Photo Competitions organised by the International Federation of Photograpic Art, the Global Photographic Union and the Photographic Society of America. She has won many competitions including gold medals and special awards for Best Author.

Beata received special photography distinctions for oustanding and valuable participation from Cyprus, India and Romania and in 2021/2022 she won the special award for Best Female Entrant in three international photo competitions in Cyprus. Beata also received the Tones Studio Residency Award from Clare Arts Office in 2021, which is a great honour for her.

As well as displaying her work at exhibitions all over the world, she has had exhibitions at the Clare Museum and the Scarriff Library Gallery in 2022 and 2023. Since 2022 she has showed her work at Culture Night events in Ennis.

Beata’s passion is photographing people, especially children. It is obvious from some of her photographs that Beata had quite a tough childhood in Poland but her love of children shines through her work. She loves to work with prism and is passionate about working with different techniques.

Beata is excited about the future and what her photography can bring. Her motto is ‘the best picture is yet to come’.