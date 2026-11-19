Clare Arts Office presents Súil Gallery’s Annual Open 2026, an exhibition of visual art, available for viewing through December 19th.

Officially launching at 7pm on Thursday, November 19, the exhibition takes place in Súil, Ennis, and features the work of over 160 artists from across Ireland with local Clare artists to the fore. The launch will be officially opened by Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Joe Killeen, and is open for all to attend.

Placing openness, inclusivity and opportunity at its core, the exhibition brings emerging and established artists together through an open call. Spanning a broad range of media, the works form a rich, dynamic tapestry of visual culture that reflects the depth of artistic talent across the country today. The exhibition celebrates individual expression while highlighting how shared display can inspire connection and exchange.

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Celebrating the Irish Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the exhibition also features work from artists originating from across the European Union who are now living in Ireland, supported by the Culture Programme for Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2026. 21 countries are represented in the exhibition, nine of whom are members of the EU, demonstrating how art and creativity knows no boundaries.