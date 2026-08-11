Clonmoney NS Golf Classic to support development project

Clonmoney National School is inviting golfers, local businesses and the wider community to support its upcoming Fundraising Golf Classic, which will take place on Monday, 24th August, at Shannon Golf Club.

The event aims to raise vital funds for the Clonmoney National School Development Project, which will deliver two new Special Educational Needs (SEN) classrooms and a central activity space. These new facilities will provide an enhanced learning environment and help meet the growing needs of pupils, ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive.

Teams of four are invited to take part at a cost of €200 per team. The Golf Classic promises to be an enjoyable day of golf while supporting a project that will have a lasting impact on the school and the wider community.

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The school is also appealing to local businesses and supporters to become Tee Box Sponsors for €100. Sponsorship offers an excellent opportunity for businesses to show their support for local education while gaining visibility during the event.

In addition, donations of prizes for the event raffle are warmly welcomed. Contributions from local businesses and individuals will help make the fundraiser an even greater success and are greatly appreciated.

Clonmoney National School Principal David McCormack said:”This development project represents a significant investment in the future of Clonmoney National School. The addition of two dedicated SEN classrooms and a central activity space will greatly enhance the educational experience for our pupils and help us to offer an inclusive learning environment for all children.

We are asking our community to support this Golf Classic by entering a team, sponsoring a tee box, or donating a raffle prize. Every contribution, no matter how big or small, will help us achieve our goal.”

The committee encourages golfers, businesses, families and friends to get involved and help make the event a memorable success. Community support has always been at the heart of Clonmoney National School, and this fundraiser is another opportunity for people to come together to invest in the future of local children.

To get involved go to click here….