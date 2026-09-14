Enable Ireland launches ‘Life With No Limits’ Campaign 

Enable Ireland is championing inclusion and challenging stereotypes by sharing stories of the people who attend their services, while raising vital funds for their disability services through their shop in Ennis.

For 75 years, Enable Ireland has provided vital disability services to children and adults in 15 counties across Ireland. Every September, Enable Ireland’s Life With No Limits campaign showcases the personal stories, ambitions and experiences of people with disabilities. The stories celebrate achievement, empowerment and inclusion. Life With No Limits also raises much-needed funds to support the charity’s work.

Throughout the month, Enable Ireland will be sharing stories from Life With No Limits Champions. These are individuals who use Enable Ireland services. They are athletes, advocates, dancers, volunteers, and more.

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Each story is different, but each illustrates people with disabilities living the lives they choose, pursuing their goals, and participating in their communities on their own terms.

One such story is 12-year-old Maisie’s. In just two years, Maisie has become a gold-medal-winning Para Athlete, with 57 medals to her name so far. In July, she represented Ireland at the Activity Alliance Parathletics Games in Coventry, UK. There she earned three gold medals and achieved a personal best in shot put.

Sarah O’Sullivan has shared her story too. Sarah has achieved the prestigious Gold Gaisce, The President’s Award. Only 50 people in Ireland achieve the President’s Award each year. As a wheelchair user, Sarah found ways to adapt the challenges to suit her own abilities while still meeting the challenge criteria. For example, working with the President’s Award organisers, she found an equivalent challenge for the days and distance of the adventure journey that accounted for the battery life on her electric wheelchair.

Erin McNamara is also recounting her discovery of dance as part of the Life With No Limits campaign. Erin, who is deaf, has been performing with Limerick Dance for eight years and has curated her own performances as part of the city’s renowned Culture Night. In June, she was also selected from 100 applicants to perform at Dublin’s Project Art Centre Disabled Artists Scratch Night.

Dónal Kitt, Enable Ireland National Fundraising Manager, said: “Enable Ireland was founded 75 years ago by Dr Robert Collis as Cerebral Palsy Ireland, beginning with a £100 donation to open an assessment clinic. That spirit of people coming together to support children and adults with disabilities remains at the heart of our work today. Life With No Limits is a highlight of the year for Enable Ireland. It amplifies the voices of children and adults who use our services, sharing their lived experiences with the wider community.

By doing so, the campaign not only raises awareness, but also supports empowerment and champions inclusion. Crucially, Life With No Limits helps generate the funds that help to sustain and grow our services nationwide. We encourage everyone to get involved. You can donate to one of Enable Ireland’s charity shops, or online at www.enableireland.ie. Together, we can help ensure that children and adults with disabilities have the supports they need, today and into the future.”

Enable Ireland provides vital disability services to 13,000 children and adults with physical, sensory, intellectual disabilities and autism. Their services for children with disabilities and their families cover all aspects of a child’s physical, educational, and social development from early infancy through adolescence. For adults, they offer a range of services which include day services, training, personal development, supported and independent living, and social and leisure activities.

Every year, Enable Ireland needs over €2 million in additional funding to meet the costs of delivering their services. The additional income generated from Enable Ireland’s shops and fundraising is crucial. Without it, the charity would not be able to meet the needs of the children and their families relying on Enable Ireland’s services.

You can support the ‘Enable Ireland Life With No Limits’ campaign this September by making a purchase in their charity shop on 1 High Street, Ennis, or donating online at www.enableireland.ie. The public can also support Enable Ireland by giving to volunteers collecting for the charity throughout the month. Or drop a bag of quality pre-loved items into their local Enable Ireland shop or clothing bank or into any TK Maxx store nationwide as part of their Give Up Clothes For Good campaign.

You can watch and read the full stories shared by Maisie, Sarah, Erin and other Life With No Limits Champions at enableireland.ie/nolimits or on Enable Ireland’s Instagram: @enable.ireland.