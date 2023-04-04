Munster Rugby backs Tour de Munster cycling event

Munster Rugby has announced its latest charity partnership with Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) Munster Branches and Tour de Munster.

This year-long partnership will see the DSI Munster branches and the popular 600km charity cycle benefit from the support and backing of a renowned and respected organisation.

Munster Rugby is backing DSI and Tour de Munster in their quests to raise vital funds for the six Munster branches of DSI. The funds raised each year as a result of the Tour de Munster make a huge difference in enabling DSI Munster branches to continue to provide much needed supports and services to their members. The DSI branches deliver ‘all-through-life’ support to people with Down syndrome and their families from Speech and Language Therapy to Occupational Therapy and much more.

- Advertisement -

The four-day Tour de Munster charity cycle was established 23 years ago, and sees an average of 120 cyclists embark on the testing journey around the towns and villages of Munster in efforts to raise vital funds for the Munster branches of DSI. The tour is set to take place this summer from August 10th to 13th. To date, Tour de Munster has raised a staggering €4 million for DSI Munster branches.

Commenting on the charity partnership with Munster Rugby, Barry Sheridan, CEO of DSI, said, “We are absolutely delighted that the Munster branches of DSI and Tour de Munster have been chosen as a charity partner of Munster Rugby this year. The partnership will further highlight and support Down Syndrome Ireland’s vital services by spreading awareness and raising much-needed funds. Without the backing of organisations like Munster Rugby and the many businesses who have supported DSI and the Tour for the past 23 years, it would not be possible. This support, along with the support of the general public goes a very long way in allowing our branches to continue to provide essential services to those living with Down syndrome and their families.”

Also commenting on the partnership, Paul Sheridan, who established Tour de Munster, said “We are delighted to be named as a Munster Rugby Charity Partner for the year ahead as we celebrate the 23rd edition of Tour de Munster this August. Our organisations are aligned in our passion for what we do and we very much look forward to working with Munster Rugby to raise awareness and funds for the wonderful members of our DSI Munster Branches who rely so heavily on the services they access through their branches. It’s fantastic to have Munster Rugby alongside us all the way.”

On confirming the partnership, Claire Cooke, Munster Rugby Corporate Social Responsibility Project Manager, said, “We are delighted to be supporting such a worthy cause. Tour de Munster is a long-standing and successful event that has created huge awareness and raised vital funds for Down Syndrome Ireland. We are looking forward to showing our support over the coming months.”

Kieran Dooley of Down Syndrome Clare, said “We are very excited to join forces with Munster Rugby as their charity partner and there is certainly a great buzz about the partnership. To have their backing is a brilliant boost and drives us on even more ahead of this year’s Tour de Munster. A fantastic community has been created with Tour de Munster and the six Munster branches of DSI and we look forward to sharing the journey with Munster Rugby this year.”

The 2023 tour de Munster will kick off from Cork City on Thursday, August 10th and continues over four days around the six counties of Munster before returning to Cork City on August 13th.

For more information on the Tour de Munster visit www.tourdemunster.com, find it on Facebook, or follow the tour on Twitter @TourDeMunster.

For further information on Down Syndrome Ireland see www.downsyndrome.ie.

For further information on Munster Rugby see www.munsterrugby.ie