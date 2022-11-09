Clare Libraries Clare Reads Day 2022 on Friday

Clare Libraries will present its annual Clare Reads Day 2022 on Friday, 11th November. Every year, Clare Libraries celebrates the work of an Irish author by encouraging the whole community to read a chosen book by that author.

The chosen author this year is John Connell, author of The Cow Book and The Running Book. Clare Reads Day will feature John’s latest book, The Stream of Everything, published earlier this year by Gill Books. The Stream of Everything is an account of a two-day trip along the Camlin River in a kayak during lockdown with a close friend. The rich biodiversity of the river forms a quiet backdrop to John’s much-loved philosophical observations.

Book Clubs around Clare will read and discuss John’s book together ahead of attending a special author event in Scariff Library. Clare Reads Day also includes a special author event on Friday, 11th November, in Scariff Library. John Connell will be interviewed by Jim O’Brien, journalist with the Farming Independent, and author of Matters of Great Indifference.

Speaking after the announcement, Clare County Librarian, Helen Walsh, said: “Clare Reads is an annual community reading initiative that promotes reading for pleasure and promotes mental health for people across the county. I have no doubt that John’s newest book, and this event will be most enjoyable for all who participate.”

Helen further added: “We are delighted to have Clare native Jim O’Brien participate in Clare Reads. Jim writes with great insight into Irish rural life and farming and I look forward to hearing his observations on the chosen book for this year.”

If you would like to be involved in Clare Reads, request a copy of The Stream of Everything at your nearest library. The book can also be borrowed as an e-book and an e-audiobook via the Borrow Box app.

The Clare Reads Author Event will take place in Scariff Library, on Friday, 11th November, at 7:30pm, where Jim O’Brien will interview John Connell about his writing and the inspiration for his work. All are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Scariff Library on 061-922893 or email scarriff_library@clarecoco.ie.