Clare Libraries goes green for creativity

Clare Libraries has launched of a new climate action arts and education programme that consists of an exhibition and a series of workshops for children.

‘Green Lines’ is an exhibition featuring the work of five Irish artists created in response to climate change, the environment and sustainability.

The exhibition comes courtesy of University College Cork Art Collection and is funded by the Arts Council of Ireland. Works include pieces by Fiona Kelly, Sean Hanrahan, James L. Hayes, Gabhann Dunne and Amber Broughton.

- Advertisement -

In conjunction with the Green Lines exhibition, Clare Libraries has also developed a series of workshops exploring the themes of climate change, the environment and sustainability. These workshops will be delivered by artists and authors to children in libraries around the county during May and June, funded by Creative Ireland.

Visual artist Amber Broughton will deliver workshops to children based on her piece, ‘Kingfisher’, which can be viewed as part of the exhibition. Amber will teach children about the biodiversity of flora and fauna and translating that into works of art.

Award-winning author Oisín McGann will deliver workshops based on his book, ‘A Short Hopeful Guide to Climate Change’ (Little Island, 2021). Oisín will use storytelling techniques to look at some of the facts around climate change, and how so many different parts of our world are connected with each other.

Forager Oonagh O’Dwyer of The Wild Kitchen, Lahinch, will teach children about native wild and edible plants and seaweed and their importance to biodiversity.

Artist and art educator Ruth Wood will deliver workshops based on her Connection and Creativity series; ‘Wild Child Project’ exploring eco-literacy and experimentation, and ‘Leaf Motif Workshop’ exploring mono printing techniques using flowers, leaves, and plants.

Artist and educator Evelyn Sorohan focuses on innovative ways of thinking about climate through art. Her workshops will help children understand how our climate is changing worldwide and will inspire them to think about how we might all live in a more sustainable way.

Speaking at the launch of the exhibition County Librarian Helen Walsh said, “I am delighted to welcome this exhibition to Shannon Library showcasing artists that are exploring environmental issues creatively and with innovation.”

Ms Walsh added, “I am also pleased to be able to support these workshops through our Creative Ireland Clare programme. Culture and creativity bridge the gaps between what we know and feel about climate change, allowing us to shift how we think and approach these issues.”

The Green Lines exhibition is part of the Glucksman Art Library collection of artworks that is available to borrow to schools, community hubs and healthcare settings across Ireland.

The exhibition is open to the public from until Saturday, 15th July, at Shannon Library, during library opening hours. The workshops will be offered to schools around the county.

For more information about events in Clare Libraries visit: www.clarelibrary.ie/