Clare author wins KPMG Children’s Books Award

Clare author Alex Dunne is one of the six winners of this year’s KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards which were announced as part of the International Literature Festival Dublin.

Selected by an independent panel of expert judges, including a Young Judge, and a network of Junior Jurors’ nationwide, Clare author Alex Dunne received The Eilís Dillon Award for best debut. Her book ‘The Book of Secrets’ (The O’Brien Press) is a unique supernatural page-turner and is described as a thrilling and magical adventure inspired by Irish mythology and folklore.

Originally from Shannon, Ms Dunne is an Irish author living in Canada. She completed a BA in English & History from the University of Limerick and an MA in Literature & Publishing from NUI Galway. She is a co-founder of Silver Apples magazine, an online literary journal of Irish and international writing. The Book of Secrets is her first novel.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at the ceremony, Elaina Ryan, CEO of Children’s Books Ireland, said: “Our congratulations to every one of the authors, illustrators and publishers celebrating their wins. Through our KPMG Junior Juries programme, we have seen the wonder and delight that these six books have inspired in young readers across Ireland, and it is a joy to recognise and reward the artists that created them at this level.

“Ireland has always been a nation of storytellers, and every one of these winners exemplifies the sheer excellence visible in contemporary Irish children’s books. As we celebrate another year of the KPMG Children’s Book Awards, we hope that the celebrations encourage them to keep creating stories that speak as powerfully to their readers as these.”