Win Family Passes To The 2025 Holiday World Show

Calling all travel enthusiasts! The Clare Herald has 10 family passes to giveaway for the 2025 Holiday World Show Dublin, taking place from January 24th – 26th 2025 in the RDS Simmonscourt Road!

It is the travel show to book your perfect holiday; you’ll be able to meet over 1,000 travel professionals from around the world and take advantage of show-only specials so you can enjoy the holiday of a lifetime without breaking the bank!

A family pass is valid for 2 Adults and up to 4 Children. There will be a kids zone open across the weekend, alongside entertainment and interactive activities!

To be in with a chance to win, go to our Facebook page and just like this post, share it on your feed, and leave a comment with your dream holiday destination!