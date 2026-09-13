Culture Night at OPW sites across the country

Culture Night / Oíche Chultúir returns on Friday 18 September 2026, and the Office of Public Works (OPW) is delighted to announce a series of special events at OPW Heritage Sites across the country.

Organised by the Arts Council, Culture Night is a nationwide celebration of culture, creativity and the arts.

This year, a number of OPW heritage attractions will open their doors at a later time than usual, allowing visitors to experience Ireland’s history and heritage through a variety of free events.

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Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran said: “This year marks the twenty-first edition of Culture Night and it is fantastic to see such a diverse range of events taking place at OPW heritage sites. From live music and performances to opportunities for people to discover the stories behind some of Ireland’s most significant historic buildings, there is something for everyone. Culture Night provides a wonderful opportunity for people to connect with our shared heritage and experience these special places in a new way.”

Step into the Long Gallery at Ormond Castle, Co. Tipperary, for “Though they never returned, their story has found its way home”. This special event will honour 34 forgotten women from Carrick-on-Suir and the Suir Valley who were transported to Australia in the nineteenth century.

Enjoy an evening of live music at the Main Guard, Clonmel, where Finding a Voice presents the acclaimed Banshee Brass Quintet.

Discover the landscape and history surrounding Derrynane House, Co. Kerry, with an evening meadow walk and talk retracing the steps of Ellen Fitz-Simon as described in her poem “Darrynane in 1832”.

Experience the historic Great Hall at Ross Castle, Co. Kerry, brought to life with traditional Irish music from local musicians Dean and Brandon Griffin.

Uncover the turbulent history of the Custom House, Dublin, and explore its exhibition or join nrityā nazākhat, a captivating Kathak dance performance by rāas with live Hindustani classical music at Castletown House.

Embark on a medieval adventure at Ennis Friary, Co. Clare, with the Quest for the Riches of Ennis Friary. Follow a series of clues through the ancient monastery and discover the art, folklore and music

Take a trip to Donegal Castle, for an evening of music with Goladoo and Friends or why not travel to Scattery Island, Co. Clare, for a special Culture Night experience featuring a ‘pocket play’ and live music?