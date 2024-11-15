Taoiseach opens Clare’s New County Library and Cultural Centre

Clare’s new €17 million state-of-the art county library and cultural centre, “the De Valera Library and Súil Gallery”, was officially opened by the Taoiseach Simon Harris this afternoon (November 15, 2024).

The 2,321 square metre, landmark building in the county town of Ennis, comprises a public library spread over two floors; a 100 square metre art gallery; and the headquarters of Clare Libraries and Arts Services.

Built beside the existing glór theatre, the specifically designed building unifies the literary, visual, and performing arts onto one site, creating a vibrant cultural hub for the community in Clare.

- Advertisement -

Officially opening the new build, the Taoiseach said, “I want to commend Clare County Council for their vision in delivering this ambitious project. Your economic and spatial strategy, ‘Ennis 2040’, aims to make Ennis one of the best places to live, work and visit. This new library will be a key part of that. It will provide a space for the community to come together; learn, socialise and relax.”

The design and build of this architecturally prominent building were funded by Clare County Council, with funding also allocated from the Department of Environment, Community and Local Government, the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) under the Designated Urban Grant scheme (DUGS) and further funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The three-storey building was designed by architects Richard Brown and Keith Williams of KWA, with contractors Coolsivna Construction bringing the project to completion having come on board in April 2022.

Speaking at the official opening of the library on Causeway Link in Ennis, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council Cllr Alan O’Callaghan said, “This building stands as a testament to the importance of public service and community partnership. Today marks a significant milestone for our council and community, as we celebrate the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and collaboration. The resulting building which will provide on-site combined services of the library, theatre, cultural facilities, and art gallery will ensure a newly energised cultural quarter, for the people of Clare.”

Describing the new county library as a building the people of Clare can be proud of for generations, Chief Executive of Clare County Council Pat Dowling said, “Public libraries are the heart and soul of any community. It is said that a library is infinity under a roof – and it doesn’t get more elegant or unique than this roof and structure. The De Valera Library boasts over 73,000 books for all ages, an excess of 2,700 CDs, DVDs, and audiobooks, and sensory resources. In addition to these resources, the new library is equipped with cutting-edge technology and services to enhance the user experience. This new space will be a place of education, cultural exploration, innovation and collaboration for decades to come.”

Mayor of Ennis Cllr Clare Colleran Molloy added, “We are particularly excited about the Súil Gallery, which will showcase local art and cultural exhibitions, providing a platform for our talented artists and enriching our cultural landscape. This multi-media facility will accommodate artists in an era of new technologies and offer ways of presenting work previously unseen in the town.”

The new De Valera Library opened its doors to the public for the very first time on Monday last, November 11, 2024, with the Súil Gallery opening its doors to the public for the first time tomorrow morning Saturday November 16 at 10am.