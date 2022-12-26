Doolin Arts confirms return of Hedge School

Doolin Arts has announced its unique festival concept, Hedge School, will return for a second year, following its successful first instalment in 2022.

Taking place over three days from January 27th to January 29th, the festival programme boasts more than 30 events across a wide variety of artistic disciplines including music, literature, film, visual arts. Created to provide a platform for independent artists, Hedge School invites everyone to test their creative boundaries through intimate encounters, masterclasses, collaborations, workshops, readings and more, all against the magical backdrop of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Highlights within the Hedge School programme include a performance from Manchán Magan, a seminar on Magick by acclaimed Glasgow writer David Keenan and a workshop on the tradition of keening and lament from artist Ceara Conway.

- Advertisement -

There will be musical performances from Katie Kim, Stephan James Smith, Ana Mullarkey. Boutique guitar pedal-makers from around the world will host a pedal party, whilst attendees can also discover new sounds at a pop-up record store hosted by Rollercoaster Records. With music a key part of the festival programming, there will also be the opportunity to learn how to make synthesisers with the help of Dead Can Dance percussionist Robbie Perry, transform junk materials into instruments under the expert guidance of McCloud Zicmuse or create a group sound poem with Suzanne Walsh.

The Gentian Press will host a masterclass in letterpress printing whilst Branwen of Rufus Nightjar will perform a specially commissioned ritual to celebrate the passing of the season. Attendees will also hear advice from acclaimed filmmakers and writers as well as the Festival’s returning favourites; The Pagan Mass of song, poetry and food, and an open mic in the attic where all attending are welcome to perform.

Simon O’Reilly, musician and programmer of Hedge School said: “Doolin is known for its eccentricity, and it has always welcomed and shown respect to people from all walks of life. Hedge School is simply an extension of that ethos and our location at the edge of the island is reflective of what it brings to life – art on the edge. Creative expression doesn’t need to follow rules or always have commercial viability, instead it should embrace risks and encourage diversity and inclusivity. We created Hedge School to provide artists and art lovers the environment to explore and experiment, to collaborate without judgement and to push their creative boundaries. We’re really proud to bring it back for the second year running and we look forward to welcoming anyone who wants to join us to Doolin.”

Doolin Arts was established by Hotel Doolin in 2022 as a not-for-profit to support independent artists, giving them a platform to share their passions and ensure that the arts continue to thrive along the West Coast instead of cities and boardrooms. Doolin Arts runs the acclaimed Doolin Folk Festival, in 2022 released its first album, Cocooning Heart by Myles O’Reilly and in January 2023 Doolin Arts will publish its first book, by eco-poet Grace Wells, which will be launched at Hedge School.

Donal Minihane, Managing Director of Hotel Doolin said: “We’re really proud of Doolin Arts, and how it is developing into an important platform for the independent arts community. We saw through the pandemic how important the arts sector is to the human experience with it having an enormously positive social impact – it brings people together and has the power to transform people’s lives. As a result, we are more motivated and committed than ever to continue to build on Doolin’s legacy as one of the most creative areas of Ireland. Hedge School is absolutely a manifestation of this commitment and the calibre of singers, musicians, filmmakers, writers and artists that we have involved shows how important a platform it is.”

Early bird weekend tickets are now available and are priced at €102.00. To book and to view the full Hedge School line-up visit hedge-school.ie.