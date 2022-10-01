Ballinasloe fire celebrates 300th anniversary

The 300th running of the annual Ballinasloe horse fair and festival commences on the Sunday the 2nd October with patrons attending from near and far continuing a tradition that dates to 1722.

Patrons come to what has been described as the community of the Horse to meet old friends and acquaintances and enjoy all the hospitality that Ballinasloe as to offer. While now primarily associated with the horse in its day the Great fair was a significant agricultural event. The week-long festival incorporates three horse sale dates the 2nd, 3rd & 8th of October. Its importance to the economy of Ballinasloe and its hinterland cannot be underestimated.

- Advertisement -

Festival Chairman, Mal Croffy said: “The Ballinasloe Horse fair is the oldest in Europe, and the greatest celebration of the horse, and equine culture in Ireland.” The committee have worked tirelessly to put together a program of events to ensure visitors to Ballinasloe have an enjoyable & memorable experience. He continued “the equestrian element of our program is essential to the continuance of the fair, our loose lunging competitions on the opening day for 3 year old horses and ponies has been very successful since their inception 30 years ago. These competitions continue to draw international buyers to Ballinasloe because the grade of horses/ponies competing has increased year on year and it is no surprise to here that some of those animals have gone on to compete at international showjumping events. Our equestrian program continues on the 3rd & 8th of October and they continue to draw quality horses to Ballinasloe.

He continued “Our Festival program is packed with activities for all the family. We have put together a program of street entertainment and music on the festival soundstage for both weekends. Mike Denver will officially open the Fair at 2pm and this will be followed by an open air concert at 2.30pm. The horse sales will continue on Monday.

A heritage day on Tuesday will conclude with presentation of the Tales of the Fair podcast & video to national folklore collection to commemorate the 300th anniversary. Renowned chef Rachel Allen will headline with her culinary skills at a cooking, fashion and fun night in the Shearwater on the Thursday 6th October, doors open at 7 with the event starting at 8pm.

Saturday the 8th see’s the return of the mare and foal & foal fair in the green with stalls and street entertainment in the town centre to celebrate the 300th anniversary a special concert headlined by Abbaesque will start at 8pm on Saturday night.

On Sunday the 9th the, the festival dog show, food and craft market, children’s bakery competitions, children’s tractor race and vintage display will take place in the town centre. Due to popular demand the motorbike stunt show returns for three shows on Dunlo street commencing at 1.30pm. The show involves motorcycle arena trials specialists performing amazing feats of bravery.

Chairman of the festival committee Mal Croffy said “we are delighted with how the 2nd weekend continues to go from strength to strength. Our Ballinasloe Diaspora returns home in huge numbers every year to celebrate and rekindle old friendships resulting in country fair day now being recognised as the biggest and busiest day on the streets of our town annually.

For more information click here.