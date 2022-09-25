Clare Libraries takes action for Positive Ageing Week

Clare Libraries is pleased to announce a series of events in its libraries to celebrate Positive Ageing Week.

Positive Ageing Week takes place from 25th September to 1st October, 2022. It is a national week of events that promotes the agency of older people and seeks to challenge negative stereotypes about ageing and older people. Activities in Clare Libraries include a new term of Digital Smartphone Classes, health and wellbeing events and a Beginners Genealogy Club.

Clare Libraries is also delighted to announce that two of its libraries, Kilrush and Shannon libraries, have been awarded Age Friendly status, with five additional libraries nominated to receive the status shortly. This status reflects Clare Libraries’ commitment to providing age-friendly services and facilities throughout the year. New facilities recently added to Clare Libraries include an interactive device called a Magic Table that promotes cognitive wellbeing for people with dementia, and age-inclusive seating, both available in Kilrush Library.

Digital Smartphone Classes have been running since libraries returned to in-person services last year. The classes offer an opportunity for learners to bring their phone, tablet or laptop to the library for one-to-one instruction from a tutor or library staff member. Booking is essential for all sessions. The Smartphone classes will take place in the following libraries:

Shannon Library, starting on Thursday, 8th September, 2:30–3:30pm, continuing every Thursday. To book, phone Shannon Library at 061-364266 or email shannon@clarelibrary.ie

Scariff Library, starting on Wednesday, 28th September, 11:00am–12:00pm, continuing for four weeks. To book, phone Scariff Library at 061-922893 or email scarriff_library@clarecoco.ie.

Check out the events pages on the Clare Libraries website for other classes over the coming weeks.

Clare Libraries will also host a series of online and in-person health and wellbeing events suitable for older people in conjunction with Healthy Ireland:

Uplifting Chair Yoga Class is an opportunity to join yoga teacher Trish Cleary for a series of Chair Yoga classes from the comfort of your own home. Chair Yoga is a gentle form of yoga to practise while sitting on a chair or standing on the ground and using the chair for support. These classes will take place online and in person. Booking is essential, and access to Zoom is necessary for the online classes.

In-person in Tulla Library on Wednesday, 28th September, at 11:00am. To book, phone Tulla Library on 065-6835919 during branch opening hours or email tulla@clarelibrary.ie

In-person in Kildysart Library on Friday, 30th September, at 11:00am. To book, phone Kildysart Library on 065-6832113 during branch opening hours or email kildysart@clarelibrary.ie.

Nourishing Your Body This Winter is an opportunity to learn how to support your immune system this winter with practical tips and recipe ideas from nutritionist Grainne Travers. Booking is essential. This event will take place in De Valera Library, Ennis, on Thursday, 4th October, at 6:30pm. To book, phone De Valera Library on 065-6824207 or 065-6891317 or email devalera@clarelibrary.ie.

Beginners Genealogy Club is a new weekly club provided by Killaloe Library, with the support of Creative Ireland. It is a five-week course with Tulla genealogist Jane Halloran Ryan on how to trace your family history. The club takes place on Wednesday evenings at 6:30pm. For more information, contact Killaloe Library on 061-376062 or email killaloe@clarelibrary.ie.

Speaking at the announcement, County Librarian Helen Walsh stated: “We are very proud to continue our support of Positive Ageing Week with such a diverse range of events in our branches. Smartphone classes encourage social connectivity and are especially important for those who experience digital exclusion.”

Helen further added that “receiving Age Friendly status is an important achievement that acknowledges the commitment that Clare Libraries has made to provide an inclusive service for our older community”.

For more information on events and services in Clare Libraries visit the Clare Libraries website at www.clarelibrary.ie or contact Clare Libraries on 065-6846350 or email library_mailbox@clarecoco.ie.