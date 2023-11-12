Clare to host international magic convention

Ireland will host its first international magic convention in over 10 years when some of the world’s most renowned magicians gather at Treacy’s West County Hotel, Ennis, on 18-19th November for the inaugural Mid-West Magic Convention.

World record holder Jay Sankey, TikTok sensation Aidan Murphy, and ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-finalist Ryland Petty are amongst the lineup for the gala evening performance on Sunday 19th, while allow event goers will be able to mix with professional magicians, magical hobbyists, dealers, collectors of magical apparatus, and other students of the art of magic throughout the convention weekend.

The international event has been secured for the Mid-West Region through funding support from the Shannon Region Conference & Sports Bureau and Fáilte Ireland.

- Advertisement -

Event participant Ryland Petty, who has been performing magic since the age of 2, created international headlines last year when he reached the semi-final of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ at the age of just 9. Earlier this year, the English magician reached the semi-final of the eighteenth season of ‘America’s Got Talent’.

Canada’s Jay Sankey, who holds the world record for creating more unique magic tricks than any other living magician, will also be performing in Ennis alongside Ireland’s TikTok sensation Aidan Murphy who has racked up 1.6m followers performing tricks on the social platform. Other performing magicians include Craig Petty (UK), Colm Dawson (Ireland) and Nick Lopaco from the United States who is the official magician of “Penguin Magic” – the largest retail magic shop in the world.

Award-winning magician Leon Andersen from Limerick said, “As Ireland’s first annual celebration of the art of magic in Ireland in over a decade, this is a significant moment for the country’s large community of magicians. The Midwest Magic Convention brings together magicians and magic enthusiasts from all over the world and features a diverse range of magic from close-up tricks to grand stage illusions to a Magic Marketplace where event goers can purchase tricks, books and other magical paraphernalia. The weekend concludes with a special magic show on the main stage at Treacy’s West County on the evening of Sunday 19th.”

Danielle Devaney of the Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau commented, “We are excited about supporting this international event along with our partners Fáilte Ireland and look forward to establishing it as an important annual event in the magic circle worldwide. It presents a great opportunity for people in Ireland to view and meet with magicians from home and abroad as they put on a collective demonstration of their magical talents.”

There will be free entry (excluding Gala evening) to the Mid-West Magic Convention for under 14s, who are accompanied by an adult, in what organisers hope will draw younger people to the world of magic. Visit www.midwestmagicconvention.com for ticket information and the Mid-West Magic Convention event schedule.