Stories from Doolin, Luogh & Moher in The Attic

Cuimhneamh an Chláir presents stories collected in the Doolin area at a free community event in The Attic at Hotel Doolin on Friday 23 June at 8pm.

The area of the North Clare coast from Doolin to Moher has been recognised as a rich repository of tradition all through the 20th century. The Irish Folklore Commission sent collectors there from 1920s on, the American anthropologists Arensberg and Kimball studied the area in the 1930s.

In Co. Clare itself we have done our own bit to collect and preserve some of the most interesting voices and stories from this beautiful part of Clare. For Friday 23 June, Cuimhneamh an Chláir has also invited individual collectors Joe Queally and Dick Grant to share some of their collections too.

Expect to hear voices of the past, including Gussie McMahon, dancer, singer, stonecutter from Luogh, Gus O’ Connor, proprietor of one of the most famous pubs in Ireland, Mary Ellen Curtin, concertina player, Jack Nagle tradition-bearer from Moher. Voices from the present include Tom Doherty, Gerard ‘Buddy’ Flanagan, Sean O’ Connor and more. We’ll also hear voices from Doolin emigrants like Gerry Fitzgerald and Mary Sherlock, daughter of the well-known storyteller Paddy Sherlock.

The communities of Doolin, Luogh, Moher and beyond are invited to come along to this free event and share their own memories too.

Cuimhneamh an Chláir / Clare Memories is an independent, voluntary charity, which digitally records, archives and shares the oral heritage of Co. Clare, through interviews with the county’s older citizens in its diverse communities.

Cuimhneamh an Chláir acknowledges the ongoing support of Clare County Council through Clare Libraries. They are grateful to the Heritage Council for support through the Heritage Capacity Fund. They also acknowledge Rethink Ireland and EI Electronics for support for developmental work 2021 – 2023.