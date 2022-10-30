Fashion and wellness extravaganza for Ennis

Ennis will stage a day-long fashion and wellness extravaganza on Saturday 5 November to showcase the variety of independent shops the town offers.

Organised by Experience Ennis, the jam-packed event is set to put the fun back into the traditional shopping experience while also honing in on the importance of women’s hormonal and sexual health.

- Advertisement -

Known as the ‘Boutique Capital of Ireland’, Ennis has long held a reputation as a shoppers’ paradise. Putting itself firmly back on the map, the fashion and wellness experience will shine a spotlight on how women can feel and look fabulous with a number of fashion shows, talks, demos and a lively Sex and Wellness panel discussion.

Rosemarie Noone, Experience Ennis, said, “Ennis has an impressive range of independent shops offering all sorts of everything – you just can’t beat a day strolling through the streets and checking out the town’s many treasure troves. There’s no doubt, the way people shop has changed in the last two years, but people are realising how much they have missed out on shopping in person, trying things on and getting that one-on-one advice. Women are excited about getting dressed up again and being seen. This experience is all about giving them the inspiration, tools and confidence to be fabulous again.”

The day-long event will kick off at 11am with brunch in Ennis’s hottest new venue, The Monks’ Society (formerly Cloisters Restaurant). This will be followed by a fashion show where broadcaster Lorraine Keane and stylist Laura Jordan will discuss the latest trends and style tips and introduce highlights of the season from over 16 participating Ennis boutiques.

Following the fashion show visitors can enjoy a wide range of events, entertainment and promotions taking place in boutiques throughout the town. The jam-packed itinerary will include a Body Confidence Workshop, four mini fashion shows, styling workshops, and lots more.

The day will be wrapped up with a ‘Sex and Wellness’ panel discussion in the Old Ground Hotel from 5pm to 7pm. Lorraine Keane will host the high profile panel of experts who include writer and broadcaster Barbara Scully; Dr Mary Ryan, Consultant Endocrinologist in the Bons Secours; Dr Maire Finn, GP who is focused on Women’s health and wellbeing; and Grace Alice O’Shea, sex and intimacy expert. The lively and informative discussion will focus on women’s hormone health and sexual wellbeing. Wine and Canapés will be served.

Tickets for the Fashion Brunch at the Monk’s Society and the Sex and Wellness event are available on Eventbrite.