Christy Moore to headline 10th Doolin Folk Festival

Irish music legend Christy Moore will headline the 10th annual Doolin Folk Festival which will be held in the North Clare village in June.

Set between the Burren, the Cliffs of Moher and the Aran Islands, the seaside village of Doolin is gearing up for the return of its acclaimed Folk Festival from June 10th to June 12th.

Now in its 10th year, the Doolin Folk Festival has become a highlight of Ireland’s summer music programme with people travelling from all over the world to be whisked away on an intense musical journey whilst taking in the magical atmosphere of the West Atlantic Way.

As the Festival celebrates a decade of success, Christy Moore has been announced as this year’s headline act. He will take to the main stage to perform a selection of favourites from his acclaimed catalogue.

Commenting on his involvement, Moore said: “I’m delighted with the invitation to play at Doolin Folk Festival. I’ve heard great reports from many quarters, and as it’s many years since my first visit to Doolin, I look forward to returning back to where Micho Russell once recorded Well of Spring Water.”

Doolin Arts, the organisation behind the Festival, was established by Hotel Doolin as a not-for-profit to give the local community of artists and creatives a platform to share their passions, whilst also ensuring that the arts continue to thrive along the West Coast.

Director of Doolin Arts, Dónal Minihane said: “The beauty of Doolin Folk Festival is we’re not interested in being a big festival or making a profit. Our size allows us to create a unique atmosphere that for the last ten years have kept people coming back. We’re really proud of the legacy we have created and will continue to present powerful music in an intimate setting to ensure that our audiences and our musicians feel at one and come together to enjoy the communal spirit of the festival. Everyone who comes to enjoy the weekend knows their music – it’s a music lover’s festival. And with that comes great pressure to deliver each year, so we are particularly delighted to announce this year’s line-up.”

Along with Christy Moore, Grammy award-winning Aoife O’Donovan will perform. Malia’s Legend of the Saharan Blues, Vieux Farka Touré, and the Festival’s very first headliner, Luka Bloom, will also form part of the three-day programme.

Conor Byrne, the Festival’s Artistic Director said: “Since we started way back in 2013, we have been blessed to welcome the finest singers and musicians of traditional, folk and alternative folk music to Doolin. This year is no different and we’re proud to have curated a festival experience with acts that need no introduction and are sure to keep the reputation we have built over the last decade alive. Doolin comes alive in a whole new way during the Folk Festival. And despite Hotel Doolin being the base for the Festival main stages, there is an incredible sense of togetherness right through the village as people share in their love for music in every pub and on every corner.”

Tickets to Doolin Folk Festival are priced at €129.00 (excluding booking fee). To book, and for more information on the full programme visit doolinarts.ie.