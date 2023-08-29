Free community and family festival in Newmarket on Fergus

Clare County Council through Shannon Municipal District is delighted to announce the ‘19th Hole Community and Family Fun Festival’ which takes place in Newmarket on Fergus on 2nd and 3rd September, 2023.

This festival is being hosted by the Council and in conjunction with the prestigious Women’s Irish Open 18-hole golf event in Dromoland Castle, which runs from 31st August to 3rd September, 2023.

Packed with loads of activities and entertainment, this two-day family festival promises to captivate families and all members of the community alike. The festival offers a diverse range of events, from the popular Shaskeen traditional music band and the Papa Zitas Motown band experience on Saturday evening to Clodagh Lawlor and Abba Sensations Tribute Band on Sunday evening. The programme of events ensures there’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy, including children’s entertainment at O’Regan Park in Newmarket on Fergus.

The 19th Hole Community and Family Fun Festival will kick off with the Newmarket on Fergus Brass Band together with some special appearances by local sporting teams on Saturday, 2nd September, 2023. The main events are as follows:

Saturday, 2nd September, 2023: 5:30pm to 10:00pm

5:30pm: Festival commences with Newmarket on Fergus Brass Band

6:00pm – 8:00pm: Shaskeen Traditional Music Band

8:00pm – 10:00pm: Papa Zitas – Ireland’s definitive Motown Big Band experience

Sunday, 3rd September, 2023: 12 noon to 9:00pm

12:00pm – 6:00pm: Live golf streamed on big screen in village

3:00pm – 5:00pm: Mooghaun Children’s Experience in conjunction with Obair (bus from O’Regan Park at 3:00pm)

6:00pm – 7:30pm: Clodagh Lawlor, local country and western sensation

7:00pm – 9:00pm: ABBA Sensations Tribute Band.

In conjunction with Obair in Newmarket on Fergus, a Mooghaun Children’s Experience will involve interactive displays and a guided tour of this Bronze Age hill fort on Sunday at 3:00pm. A bus service will take parents and children to and from the location in Mooghaun. The various musical acts will perform on both days, commencing at 6:00pm and finishing at 10:00pm on Saturday and 9:00pm on Sunday.

To close out the festival, music lovers are in for a treat with ABBA Sensations, who will perform the band’s greatest hits, including ‘Dancing Queen’ and ‘Super Trouper’, so get ready to dance and sing along to the beat of their iconic music. Whether you’re a traditional music fan, enjoy country music or are looking for some children’s entertainment, this community festival has an unmissable programme of events.

Cathaoirleach of Shannon Municipal District, Cllr Donna McGettigan, expressed her excitement about the upcoming festival, stating, “We encourage everyone to join us for this exciting weekend of free events. The festival is sure to foster a vibrant and enjoyable atmosphere and is well worth a family visit, with something for people of all ages to enjoy.”

Speaking about the festival, Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council, said, “I am delighted that Clare is hosting the Women’s Irish Open and pleased that the nearby town of Newmarket on Fergus will enjoy this community festival in early September. Events like the Women’s Irish Open are crucial to our local economy and help boost the profile of tourism in Clare, and it is a real opportunity to showcase Newmarket on Fergus and its hinterland and foster a strong sense of community.”

Anne Griffin, Senior Executive Officer, Shannon Municipal District, confirmed that a park and ride service will operate every half-hour from the roadway close to the Women’s Irish Open parking area in Dromoland to Newmarket on Fergus to facilitate all visitors to the Saturday and Sunday events. She also acknowledged the assistance of Newmarket on Fergus Community Forum, Obair, and the wider community, including residents, for their co-operation and support.

For more information about the 19th Hole Community and Family Fun Festival, including the event schedule, please visit clarecoco.ie. Stay up to date with the latest news and announcements by following Clare County Council on social media platforms.