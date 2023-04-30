Sound of Bluegrass returns to Sixmilebridge

After an absence of four years, the highly acclaimed US Bluegrass band, High Plains Tradition, makes a welcome return to Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare on Thursday, May th for a concert, hosted by Sixmilebridge Folk Club, in the concert venue in Gleeson’s Bar.

Hailing from Colorado, the band is a true favourite of the Folk Club’s audiences, having made a number of appearances in the Shannonside Music Festival over the years. Their visit to Co. Clare is part of a week-long tour of Ireland, which includes concerts in Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Laois.

This five-piece bank will entertain with their mix of vocals, mandolin, fiddle, banjo guitar and solid rock bass. The incredible lineup features Doug Elrick (mandolin/vocals), Bobbie Vickery (fiddle/vocals), Steve Gilmore (guitar/vocals), Mark Leslie (banjo/vocals) and Kenny Pabst (bass/vocals).

Gerry Phelan, chair of Sixmilebrige Folk Club siad: “High Plains Tradition has become a highly sought after band at festivals and concerts alike from California to Kentucky to Canada and now the Sixmilebridge Folk Club are delighted to welcome them back for a return visit. This will be a real treat for lovers of lively bluegrass music. Not only are they musicians but they are entertainers, always surprising audiences with their eclectic personalities. We are looking forward to hearing the sound of bluegrass return to Sixmilebridge and are delighted to include this genre in our 2023 concert series.”

The concert on May 4th will be an all-seated event. Click here to book.

High Plains Tradition started in 1987 when Kenny Pabst and Doug Elrick had just come off of a 1 year hiatus from playing music with the band “A Grain Of Salt”. Kenny and Doug talked about getting back to playing the music they love, Bluegrass, and playing in front of the best crowds music has to offer. That is when Kenny and Doug got a hold of Steve Youngblood, an amazing left handed guitar player and singer, and Bob Grosser, a fast-handed banjo player. Thus was the beginning of High Plains Tradition. Through several member changes and 30 plus years later, High Plains tradition has become a highly sought after band at festivals and concerts alike.

High Plains Tradition has played in venues all across the western United States from California to Kentucky, Minnesota to Texas. Their travels have also taken them to play festivals and events in Canada as well as 5 tours in Ireland. Their music is rooted in the “Traditional” bluegrass with a flair of their own.