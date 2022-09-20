Top New York matchmaker to visit Lisdoonvarna

Leading Irish-American Matchmaker Maureen Tara Nelson from New York City will be visiting Ireland’s world-famous Matchmaking Festival in Lisdoonvarna to meet and honour the world-famous Irish Matchmaker Willie Daly this Thursday.

Maureen Tara Nelson is president and founder of MTN Matchmaking, the company she formed 21 years ago to provide New Yorkers with the same traditional Irish Matchmaking services that have existed in Ireland for centuries. This year marks the first Matchmaking Festival in Lisdoonvarna since 2019 and thousands of attendees are expected for the month-long event.

Maureen will be making a special presentation from the United States government to honour Mr. Daly, the last traditional Irish Matchmaker in Ireland, which will be added to the collection at the Matchmaker Museum and Matchmaker Bar. She will also visit Knock, Co. Mayo where her family emigrated from and where some of her relatives currently live.

“I’m so very excited to be visiting the Matchmaking Festival for the first time and meeting Willie Daly has been a dream of mine for my entire professional life of over 21 years as a Matchmaker myself,” remarked Maureen Tara Nelson. “I’ve been wanting to visit for several years but with Covid and other factors, this year was the first time that I’m actually doing it.”

Maureen Tara Nelson is a proud Irish-American and has relatives still living on the Emerald Isle. For over 21 years, Maureen Tara Nelson has been considered “New York’s Irish-American Matchmaker” with over 3,000 clients and thousands of success stories during her career.

An international legend and last of the traditional Irish Matchmakers, Willie Daly has been helping Irish men and women using centuries-old methods and customs for over 50 years. It is estimated that he has made 3,000 matches in his 50 years as a Matchmaker. For more information on Willie Daly go to www.williedaly.com.

For further information about Maureen Tara Nelson and MTN Matchmaking please visit: https://mtnmatchmaking.com.