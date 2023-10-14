Ennis International Fantastic Filmfest returns

Ennis International Fantastic Filmfest (EIFF) launched in 2022 as the FIRST film festival in the ‘Fantastic’ genre in Ireland, which covers, horror, fantasy and sci-fi film.

Welcoming the return of Ennis International Fantastic Filmfest, Mayor of Ennis, Cllr. Pat Daly said, “This film festival is a great addition to our calendar of festivals in Ennis. I am delighted to hear that colleges will bus third level students of film to Ennis to view EIFF’s short film awards programmes.

I also welcome the addition of the 48-hr Fantastic Film Challenge to this year’s programme, with the participating crews filming their 5-minute films in and around Ennis town centre. It’s a great way to promote Ennis and the surrounding areas as a film location.”

Cllr. Daly concluded, “The elected members of the Ennis Municipal District are very supportive of this festival and hope to see it grow over the coming years.”

EIFF has attracted sponsorship support from Creative Ireland, TUS, Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, Clare County Council and Ennis Chamber. The festival’s media partner is the international, cult fan magazine Fangoria.

48-hr Fantastic Film Challenge

New to this year’s programme is a 48-hr Fantastic Film Challenge, co-ordinated on behalf of EIFF by experienced film producer and educator Pete Moles.

The brief is simple. Film crews are allocated a 48-hour period to produce a 5-minute film in the ‘fantastic’ genre, shot entirely on location in Ennis. Each team will be given a specific location in the town centre. Finished films to be submitted by 26 October. Adjudication is by Oscar-winning film producer John McDonnell of Dublin-based Fantastic Films. There are cash prizes for the three top placed short films in the inaugural 48-hr Fantastic Fim Challenge. The winning films will be screened at glόr on Sunday 29 October.

Ennis International Fantastic Filmfest Awards

Entries to this year’s Ennis International Fantastic Filmfest Awards were once again hosted on the international film industry platform Film Freeway. We had exceptional entries with films, both shorts and features, submitted from the UK, USA, Netherlands, France, Spain, Germany, Peru, Mexico, Australia, Canada, and Ireland. Adjudicators include actress Simone Kirby, gothic author Tracy Fahey, Ygraine Bright, horror film critic and podcaster, Dr Sarah Cleary author and educator and UK based horror film blogger and reviewer Wayne Parkin.

The international shorts programme will be screened at glόr on Friday 27 October, while the Irish short films programme will be screened on Sunday morning 29 October, also at glόr. For tickets and information to events staged at glόr.

Events & workshops

Workshops, industry panel discussion, book launch, and an ideas pitching competition, all feature in this year’s programme.

For details and tickets for workshops, panel discussions, book launch etc. see EIFF’s Eventbrite festival page.

Anniversary Genre Screenings

Ennis International Fantastic Filmfest is delighted to partner with Arc Cinema Ennis this year to screen three iconic movies. On Friday 27 October, we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Exorcist (start time 8.30pm), on Saturday October 28, we celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Wicker Man (start time 9pm).

We will also host a Saturday matinee screening of The Addams Family (start time 12 noon). As these screenings are sponsored by Ennis International Fantastic Filmfest, discounted prices will apply. Ticketing for these screenings is through Arc Cinema Ennis See: https://ennis.arccinema.ie/

Festival Highlights

October 27 – 29 (inclusive)

Launch of EIFF ’48-hr Fantastic Film Challenge’ – 5-minute films to be shot entirely on location in Ennis town centre

Selected screenings of short and feature films (both Irish and international) – drawn from EIFF’s successful call for submissions on Film Freeway platform (20+ shortlisted genre films to be screened)

Anniversary screenings in conjunction with Arc Cinema Ennis of The Exorcist, The Wicker Man, with industry expert introductions, plus daytime screening of The Addams Family

Panel discussion on ‘The Influence of Irish Folklore on Horror and Fantasy film’, with leading industry professionals

Prosthetics for Film Industry workshop delivered by industry leaders in this field – Odyssey Studios

Launch of novella ‘They Shut Me Up’ by gothic author Tacey Fahey who will be in conversation with Martina Durac, filmmaker and Artistic Director of Ennis Book Club Festival

Networking opportunities for film makers and audience across the weekend

‘Pitch & a Pint’ – social event, where aspiring filmmakers are invited to pitch a film idea to a panel of experts including Galway Film Fleadh Programmer Maeve McGrath, Oscar-winning producer John McDonnell, Shannon-born film director Stephen Hall and scriptwriter Stephen Shields

Ennis International Fantastic Filmfest is organised and delivered through the support of Ennis Chamber.