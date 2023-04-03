‘Ireland to Iceland’ film screening at X-PO Kilnaboy

On The Trail of the Humpback Whale

Film screening X-PO Kilnaboy

Thursday 6th April 2023 8.00pm

X-PO Film Club will present a rare public screening of the documentary “Ireland to Iceland – On The Trail Of The Humpback Whale” at the X-PO in Kilnaboy on Thursday April 6th at 8.00 p.m.

In 2018, the Irish Whale & Dolphin Group (IWDS) embarked on a unique research expedition to Iceland. During the month-long navigation of Iceland’s coast, a revolving crew of volunteers visited remote coastal communities. They documented Humpback whales in abundance, as well as recording many other species including Blue whales and the critically endangered White-beaked dolphin. The volunteers’ extraordinary research was captured in the multi award-winning documentary by Tony Whelan.

The screening will be followed by a Q and A with filmmaker Tony Whelan and Simon Berrow, Chief Science Officer of the IWDS and member of the expedition team. Both Tony and Simon are based in south west Clare.

Admission free. Donations welcome.