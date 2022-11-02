Two gold awards for Raidió Corca Baiscinn

Raidió Corca Baiscinn, the Community Radio Station for South West Clare, has been awarded two Craol Gold awards and an Outstanding Submission awards at the annual Féile he in Galway.

This brings the total tally of awards to the station, since 2012, when the awards first began, to a total of 20. The shows which have won Gold awards are the Kilkee Civic Trust Talks and the topical weekly programme Community Unity.

The Kilkee Civic Trust talks is a series of lectures delivered by the Kilkee Civic Trust society and held over the summer in Culturlann Sweeney, Kilkee. The recordings have been a regular part of the RCB programme schedule for a number of years and with archived libraries increase accessibility for people in years to come. These programmes represent the preservation of local historical events and stories which might otherwise be forgotten about into recorded history with Several members of ‘The West Clare Heritage and History Group’ having performed at the Summer Talks events this year sharing extensively researched local historical knowledge for wider local audience and encouraging awareness of the group and attracting public participation at the event.

The Community Unity show, which was awarded an Outstanding Submission award, is an energetic, creative weekly programme to discuss all things community and local events happening in the south west Clare area and beyond. The show is a valuable resource for the community to enjoy and tap into on a weekly basis if they want to know what is happening in the locality, and to be educated and entertained on a range of health and lifestyle issues affecting rural areas ensuring a healthy and robust stream of information is available to the community.

Speaking at the award ceremony the Station Manager Mairead O Higgins Finnegan said “I am delighted that once again the hard work of the Team at Raidió Corca Baiscinn has been recognised by Craol. This year we also saw an influx of new people working and volunteering at the Station and hitting the ground running and these awards recognise the valuable contribution everyone at the Station has made to our varied and wide programme of entertaining broadcasts”.