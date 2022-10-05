Éigse Thomáis Uí Aodha this weekend

The fourth annual Irish-language festival, Éigse Thomáis Uí Aodha, will be held by Oidhreacht an Chláir in Miltown Malbay on October 7th and 8th.

It is in memory of Tomás Ó hAodha (1866-1935), a major literary and cultural figure at the time of the Gaelic renaissance and a native of Miltown.

On Friday, October 7 at 8.00pm in Áras OaC (Flag Rd), Dr Pádraig Ó Cearbhaill will give a lecture entitled Áitainmneacha an Chláir (The Placenames of Clare).

Dr Ó Cearbhaill, a native of Co. Limerick, is the former Chief Placenames Officer of The Placenames Branch and has published and lectured extensively, in particular on the placenames of Clare and Tipperary. He is also an accomplished traditional singer.

There will also be an exhibition of the personal archive of Tomás Ó hAodha, donated to Oidhreacht an Chláir by his family.

On Saturday, October 8 from 10.30am to 12.00 noon, also in Áras OaC, there will be a Ceardlann Amhránaíochta (Singing Workshop) by Dr Ciarán Ó Gealbháin, a former member of the traditional music band Danú, who lectures on the Béaloideas and Folklore programmes at UCC and has conducted research on the song traditions of his native Co. Waterford.

From 12.15pm to 1.00pm, there will be a visit to the Main St house where Tomás Ó hAodha was born and the Ennis Rd house where he later lived till he moved to Dublin.

From 3.00pm to 5.30pm, there will be Ceol agus Caint in Friel’s bar, featuring

A Pop-Up Gaeltacht as an opportunity for people to use their Irish

Songs by Ciarán Ó Gealbháin and Tim Dennehy

Music with Eithne Ní Dhonghaile (harp), Geraldine McNamara (flute) and John Weir (fiddle).

All events are free. Fáilte roimh chách. Further information from 085-1611443 or from eolas@oac.ie.

The Éigse is funded by grants from Foras na Gaeilge and from Clare Co. Council under its Community Supports Scheme.