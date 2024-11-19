Bookshop Heroes on a mission to County Clare

Book lovers in County Clare are spoilt for choice this month, with two free events featuring popular novelist, Felicity Hayes-McCoy and nature writer Éanna Ní Lamhna.

Readers of the ‘Finfarran’ series will be delighted to hear that Felicity Hayes-McCoy has a new book out for Christmas. Like many of Felicity’s popular novels, ‘The Bookseller’s Gift’ is set in the fictional Finfarran Peninsula – but don’t worry if you haven’t read the others, because this story works just as well as a stand-alone novel. Focused on two new characters, a mother and daughter, the story revolves around their bookshop and their programme of events in the run-up to Christmas.

Felicity is no stranger to bookshop events, as she toured no less that 80 bookshops around the country with her last book, ‘The Keepsake Quilters’. That amazing feat earned her the hashtag #BookshopHero and she’s back on the road again, championing local booksellers and charming readers with her great stories and bubbly personality.

Clare fans can catch up with her at Banner Books in Ennistymon on Wednesday 20th November, where she’ll be hosting an Author Teatime with chats, book signing, and plenty of free tea and cake. And, to make it even better, there is a prize draw on the day, with afternoon tea for two at the Falls Hotel and Spa, Ennistymon for the lucky winner. Entry to the prize draw is automatic with every purchase of ‘The Bookseller’s Gift ‘on the day.

On Saturday 23rd November, you can catch up with another familiar Bookshop Hero! Well-known broadcaster, author and educator Éanna Ní Lamhna will be in the Kilrush branch of Banner Books for the launch of her new book, ‘The Great Irish Biodiversity Book’. The latest book in the bestselling and award-winning Gill Books series of big topics tackled by experts, this beautifully illustrated guide introduces Ireland’s plants, animals, trees and insects to readers of all ages.

Éanna takes us on a trip through Irish wildlife habitats – from bogs to beaches and woodland to grassland. Discover how habitats work and which creatures and plants to look out for in each one, from the very rare to the most common, all brought to life with stunning artwork by Barry Falls.

Éanna’s talks are always hugely entertaining and informative, so don’t miss out on this opportunity to hear her, and to get your signed copy of this beautiful book, perfect for families to share.

For more details of these events see bannerbooks.ie/events