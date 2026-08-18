East Clare writer named a winner in international competition

An East Clare writer has been named one of just twelve winners of the Irish Writers Centre International Debut Novel Competition 2026, selected from an impressive 804 submissions from 38 countries.

Eileen Donnellan was raised on a farm in East Clare and now living on the island of Brač in Croatia, Eileen previously worked as a private palliative care nurse in Australia before focusing on her writing. Her winning novel, The Notion of Words, explores grief, hidden secrets and the impact of false beliefs. Her short fiction has also previously been broadcast on Scariff Bay FM.

As one of the twelve winners, Eileen will now have the opportunity to pitch her debut novel directly to leading publishers and literary agents during the Irish Writers Centre’s dedicated Pitch Days on 10 and 11 September.

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Previous participants have pitched to representatives from Penguin Random House, Hachette Ireland, John Murray Press, New Island Books, Curtis Brown and William Morris Endeavor, among others.

As the Irish Writers Centre celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, the competition continues to strengthen its international reputation, attracting an impressive 804 submissions from 38 countries. While this year’s twelve winning novelists hail from Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe, the breadth of entries highlights the competition’s growing global reach and the organisation’s enduring commitment to discovering outstanding new literary voices wherever they may be.

Of the submissions received, 413 came from Ireland and 194 from the UK, followed by strong interest from the United States, Australia (40 entries), France, Germany, Canada, Croatia, Singapore, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates, demonstrating the increasing international recognition of both the competition and the Irish Writers Centre.

The twelve winning writers will now have the opportunity to skip the traditional publishing queue, pitching their debut novels directly to leading publishers and literary agents during two dedicated Pitch Days taking place on 10th and 11th September. During these exclusive sessions, the writers will pitch their work either face-to-face or over Zoom with some of the publishing industry’s leading decision-makers.

Publishers and literary agencies who have previously participated include Bonnier Books UK, Hachette Ireland, Penguin Random House, John Murray Press, New Island Books, William Morris Endeavor, Fitzcarraldo Editions, Poolbeg Press, The Book Bureau, Rye Literary Agency, Curtis Brown and The Lisa Richards Agency, among others.

Mags McLoughlin, CEO of the Irish Writers Centre, said: “As we celebrate 35 years of the Irish Writers Centre, it feels especially fitting to continue investing in the next generation of writers. One of the most rewarding aspects of this competition is seeing writers progress from pitching an unpublished manuscript to celebrating the publication of their debut novel. Just last week, we were delighted to host the Dublin launch of Andrew Cunning’s debut novel, Clara and Christina (John Murray Press), here in the Irish Writers Centre. Andrew first pitched that very novel through this competition in February 2025, making it even more rewarding to now welcome the next group of talented writers who are embarking on the same journey.”

The Irish Writers Centre International Debut Novel Competition is an annual literary competition that awards twelve unpublished novelists the opportunity to pitch their novels directly to leading publishers and literary agents. Over the years, it has become an important stepping stone for emerging writers, providing invaluable industry access and helping launch new literary careers.

Irish Writers Centre International Debut Novel Competition 2026 Winners

Eileen Donnellan (originally from East Clare, now residing in Brač, Croatia)

Fiona Ennis (Waterford)

Philip Fitzpatrick (Dublin)

Caitríona McGuire (Dublin)

Tom Hall (Dublin)

Adana Keane (Gorey, Co. Wexford)

Paul McMahon (Clonakilty, Co. Cork)

Colin Sheridan (Salthill, Galway)

Michael Stevens (Dublin)

Zoë Dunkley (Basel, Switzerland)

Angela Pertusini (London, England)

Christopher Smith (Brighton, England)

The Irish Writers Centre is Ireland’s leading resource and development organisation for writers. Celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2026, the Centre supports writers at every stage of their creative journey through courses, mentoring, competitions, professional development opportunities and public programming, while championing the power and value of writing across Ireland and beyond. The Irish Writers Centre is grateful to the Arts Council of Ireland for their continued support.

The Irish Writers Centre International Debut Novel Competition is an annual literary competition that awards twelve unpublished novelists the opportunity to pitch their novels directly to leading publishers and literary agents. The competition aims to discover outstanding new voices and provide emerging writers with direct industry access that can help launch their publishing careers.