Irish Chamber Orchestra and Irish Youth Choir present a Coral Christmas

Irish Chamber Orchestra will present a fabulous Choral Christmas with the Irish Youth Choir, featuring some of Ireland’s finest young voices under Director Patrick Barrett.

Composers through the centuries have reacted to Christmas with a mix of celebratory vitality and wonderment. Wallen’s beautiful hymn, Peace on Earth, a journey of human reflection will enthral audiences. ICO will enchant with Torrelli’s Christmas Concerto featuring violinists Katherine Hunka and André Swanepoel.

Some works by Britten, his charming Sentimental Saraband, Boisterous Bourée and his exciting carol This Little Babe will thrill audiences. In Mozart’s Ave verum corpus, feel the devotional intensity in this sublime gem for choir with orchestra. Enjoy ICO’s rendition of Warlock’s exquisite dance melodies in his Capriol Suite.

- Advertisement -

A selection of carols follows. The much-loved Ukrainian Carol of the Bells will captivate audiences followed by the traditional anthem We Three Kings. From the world of Disney with Eric Whitacre’s Glow to the tranquillity of Still, Still, Still, this is the concert that keeps on giving!

Audiences can sing along the most rousing of carols, O Come, All Ye Faithful and Silent Night to close out another ICO Christmas Cracker!

Don’t miss the Irish Chamber Orchestra’s first collaboration with the Irish Youth Choir – a festive treat – at St. Mary’s Cathedral 1pm and 7.30pm on Friday 13 December. Tickets selling briskly on www.irishchamberochestra.com

Celebrate a magical, creative connection that is unique to Irish Chamber Orchestra. As Ireland’s national chamber orchestra, we are lucky to call the University of Limerick home, while also regularly touring Ireland and internationally. The Arts Council of Ireland /An Chomhairle Ealaíon fund us.