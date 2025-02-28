Irish Chamber Orchestra performs Beethoven Four

Irish Chamber Orchestra embarks on a continued journey through Beethoven’s legacy, as Thomas Zehetmair returns to the podium for performances in Dublin, Waterford, and Limerick on March 13th, 14th, and 15th.

In this opening concert, delight in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4, a masterwork overflowing with lyricism and wit. Written in the key of B-flat major, which was trending in Beethoven’s time, hear how this symphony masterfully blends light and shadow, evoking an enchanting world of contrasts. Prepare to be swept away by bursts of brilliance, as Beethoven draws inspiration from his idol, Haydn, while showcasing his own evolving genius and creativity.

The concert features Mendelssohn’s evocative depiction of the mythical The Fair Melusine, the tragic water nymph. Experience the collision of two realms as this dreamlike soundscape transforms from passionate turmoil to watery serenity—an ethereal journey with ICO into the depths of emotion.

These iconic works are paired with a world premiere of The Mórrígan by Irish composer Áine Mallon. Drawing on Celtic mythology, Mallon’s composition brings to life the fierce warrior-queen goddess, with a stirring performance by renowned piper Mick O’Brien. “This exploration of modern devotion to the Goddess reflects the theme of duality – ancient myths meeting contemporary worship,” Mallon explains. “The piece evokes the mortal’s search for divine guidance.”

Join us for three unforgettable evenings of timeless masterpieces, mythical tales, and thrilling music, an experience only the Irish Chamber Orchestra can deliver. We proudly embody the finest of chamber music while pushing artistic boundaries, inspired by Ireland’s rich creative heritage and our unwavering passion for music.

Catch the ICO at the Whyte Recital Hall, RIAM, Dublin, Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford and University Concert Hall, Limerick on 13-15 March. See www.irishchamberorchestra.com.

The ICO is Ireland’s national chamber orchestra, based at the University of Limerick and funded by The Arts Council of Ireland/An Chomhairle Ealaíon.