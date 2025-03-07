The Sound of Music at St. Anne’s Community College

The hills will be alive with the sound of music in Killaloe this spring when St. Anne’s Community College is delighted to present the iconic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical The Sound of Music, running across four nights from March 12th until March 15th.

Students from first to fifth year are set to tread the boards, embrace their creativity and showcase their talent to bring this much-beloved, family-friendly production to life. With over 100 students cast, rehearsals have been in full swing since October.

The excitement in St. Anne’s is palpable, with a busy rehearsal schedule and production classes working tirelessly on set design, costumes, promotion and much more. The number of students involved in the production truly shows how important these musical productions are in the school and wider community.

Indeed, it seems fitting to bring the story of the Von Trapps to life this year on the 50th anniversary of the celebrated 1965 film starring Julie Andrews. Featuring the talents of fifth year students Leah Walsh as Maria and Seamus Quinn as Captain Von Trapp, our vibrant cast of performers, ably steered by director Maree Murphy and her team, cannot wait to get on stage. This committed cast are sure to delight audiences of all ages and will have you singing along to classics such as ‘Edelweiss’ and ‘My Favourite Things’ as easily as ‘Do-Re-Mi’.

Our sell-out run of Legally Blonde in 2023 left audiences on their feet and we know The Sound of Music won’t disappoint. Tickets are available from The Forge in Killaloe and are priced at €20 for adults and €15 for students and OAPs.

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 7:30pm. Buy your tickets early to avoid disappointment!