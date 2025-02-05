‘Captured Beauty’ – An Exhibition by Clare Camera Club

Clare Arts Office is hosting ‘Captured Beauty’, an exhibition by the Clare Camera Club at the Edna O’Brien Library, Scarriff, County Clare until March 1st.

Clare Camera Club is a vibrant and energetic camera club based in Ennis and catering for County Clare and its surroundings. Its focus is on photography and camera loving people.

Its membership consists of photo hobbyists and professional photographers, concentrating on portraiture, nature, sport and landscape. Over half of the membership have a Licentiateship, Associateship and Fellowship from the Irish Photographic Federation.

Clare Camera Club is the current shield winner of the Southern Area of Camera Clubs in Colour and Black and White. Its previous exhibitions were in Cultúrlann Sweeney in Kilkee and the Clare Museum in Ennis.

The images on display are a reflection of the member’s photography. The public are invited to come along and view the exhibition until March 1st.