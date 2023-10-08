Clare Camera Club exhibition at Cultúrlann Sweeney

Clare Arts Office in conjunction with the Cultúrlann Sweeney Gallery, Kilkee, is hosting exhibition of photography by Clare Camera Club.

Clare Camera Club’s primary focus is on photography and camera loving people. Their membership consists of professional photographers and photo hobbyists. Their members concentrate on portraiture, nature, sport and landscape.

Last year, Clare Camera Club won the Southern Association of Camera Clubs (SACC) Shield competition, which consisted of a panel of black and white images and a panel of colour images, winning all three shields.

- Advertisement -

Just before Covid-19 struck, Clare Camera Club held an exhibition of various images in the Clare Museum in Ennis, which was a very successful event. Over half of their members have a licentiateship or an associateship from the Irish Photography Federation.

‘The Beauty of Clare’ exhibition is free of charge and runs until November 3rd, 2023. Everyone is welcome.