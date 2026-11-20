The contribution of volunteers in Clare was highlighted as more than 200 Foróige volunteers gathered in Waterford ahead of the organisation’s 75th anniversary.

The important contribution of Foróige volunteers in Clare was recognised as more than 200 volunteers from across Ireland gathered in Waterford City over the weekend for the organisation’s 54th Annual Volunteer Conference. The event celebrated the dedication, passion and commitment of volunteers who support young people and strengthen communities nationwide.

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The annual conference brought volunteers together to connect, share experiences and exchange ideas, while recognising the positive and lasting impact they have on the lives of young people across Ireland.

A highlight of this year’s conference was a keynote address from well-known broadcaster and television presenter Mary Kennedy, who reflected on Ireland’s strong tradition of volunteerism and the important role volunteers play in shaping the next generation.

Speaking at the conference, Mary Kennedy paid tribute to Foróige volunteers and the lasting impact of their work with young people.

“I genuinely believe volunteering is part of our DNA in Ireland, but not everybody channels their inner volunteer. Foróige volunteers are making a real difference to young people’s lives, often without realising the impact they have. Through their commitment and dedication, they are helping to shape the future citizens of Ireland, giving young people a place of hope, purpose and empowerment.”

The conference also welcomed Minister Mary Butler, who addressed attendees on Saturday morning, acknowledging the important contribution of volunteers and youth organisations to communities throughout Ireland. “Volunteers are the backbone of Irish society, and the contribution they make to communities across the country cannot be overstated. For young people who may be at risk of slipping through the margins, there can be a fork in the road where the right support and guidance can change the course of their lives. Foróige volunteers play a vital role at these crossroads, helping to steer young people in a positive direction, empowering them to make informed choices and reach their full potential.”

Throughout the weekend, volunteers took part in discussions, shared experiences and explored new ideas to strengthen their work with young people. The conference also provided an opportunity for volunteers from different counties and communities to build connections, reflect on the challenges facing young people today and celebrate the collective impact of volunteer-led youth work.

Dr. Wayne Travers, Chairperson of Foróige, reflected on the lasting impact of volunteering, drawing on his own experience of joining Foróige as a young person and the role volunteers played in shaping his future. “I joined Foróige at 13, growing up in Tallaght, and could never have imagined that one day I would become Chairperson of the organisation. Foróige helped me develop confidence, find my voice and believe in what I was capable of achieving. That happened because volunteers gave their time, encouraged me and saw potential in me before I could fully see it in myself.

“The true impact of volunteering isn’t always something we can measure. It’s in the young person who finds their confidence, discovers a talent or begins to see possibilities for their future that they never imagined before. As we look towards Foróige’s 75th anniversary, it’s important to recognise that our greatest legacy is the difference we make in the lives of young people.”

The annual Volunteer Conference remains a key event in Foróige’s calendar, recognising the dedication of volunteers who generously give their time, energy and expertise to create positive experiences and opportunities for young people.

As Foróige approaches its 75th anniversary in 2027, the conference also provided an opportunity to reflect on the organisation’s legacy and the continued importance of volunteer-led youth work in responding to the changing needs of young people and communities across Ireland.

Foróige is Ireland’s national youth development organisation, working with over 50,000 young people and 5,500 volunteers annually. Through 500+ youth clubs, 180 targeted projects and national programmes such as Citizenship, Leadership, Digital Skills & Safety, Entrepreneurship (NFTE) and Health & Wellbeing, Foróige enables young people to grow, thrive and lead.

Established in 1952, Foróige empowers young people in every county to reach their full potential. Foróige’s work is grounded in evidence-based practice and a belief in the power of youth to create positive change, both locally and nationally. Based in every corner of Ireland, Foróige provides a safe, supportive space where young people can connect, be heard and realise their potential – giving them the skills, confidence and opportunities to shape their own futures and make a positive difference in their communities.