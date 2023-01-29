Health – Stay well this winter

By Siobhán Carroll

The common cold is quite possibly the Ireland’s most common illness with statistics showing that most adults experience on average two to four colds a year, and children more still. Colds and flu are caused by viruses, and a poor immune system, and since there are over 200 of viruses in existence, it’s easy to see why we get so many.

The good news is that when our immune systems are in tip top shape then our bodies can often come in contact with these viruses without any symptoms . So if you’re looking to support your immune health, to keep those inevitable viruses at bay, there are several natural remedies that can help to keep you well this winter.

One of the most effective and well-researched is Echinacea purpurea. It featured on the BBC’s ‘The Truth About Boosting Your Immune System’, where they concluded there was reasonable evidence to support its use to prevent and treat symptoms of the common cold. We also know there is growing evidence that it can play a useful role in preventing the incidence of colds and flu, as well as reducing their severity and duration of symptoms. Echinaforce® Hot Drink with extracts of Elderberry can be especially warming at this time of the year. It’s also licensed for the relief of flu symptoms.

And Elderberry is one of the most commonly used medicinal plants in the world. Traditionally it has been used to treat infections and today it is most commonly used to help with cold and flu symptoms. All parts of the elderberry tree are usually used, flowers, barks and berries, but the berries are great for making into juice or jam.

For nasal congestion and catarrh, try Po-Ho Oil. A combination of natural essential oils, including Po-Ho (Mandarin for Peppermint) Eucalyptus, Juniper, Caraway and Fennel, Po-Ho Oil can be inhaled as a vapour when diluted in a bowl of hot water. Use very sparingly, one drop is plenty, or put one or two drops onto a hankie and place under your pillow at night. Wash hands thoroughly after use, you don’t want to get the essential oil directly on your skin, or god forbid, near your eyes!

A chesty cough can accompany a cold or flu, sometimes developing as soon as the infection starts and can linger for long periods after the virus has left your system. Bronchoforce Chesty Cough is a herbal remedy designed for the relief of chesty coughs, mucus coughs and catarrh. It helps relieve chesty coughs resulting from excess mucus or catarrh in the respiratory tract and contains ivy, thyme and liquorice.

In addition to herbal remedies, you’ll want to make sure your diet is as healthy as possible as sugar, alcohol and processed foods all impair immune function. Good immune-supportive foods to include in your diet are garlic, onions, olives, beetroot, peppers, apples, nuts, seeds, tofu, miso, lemon, lime, honey, blueberries… the list goes on, but generally lots of colourful ingredients that are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C.

For further information contact Siobhán by email.

About Siobhán

Siobhán Carroll is a fully qualified clinical Herbalist and Naturopath based in Ireland. She runs her own clinic in Co. Clare and online via her website nerdynaturopath.com. She has 10 years of experience in the field of natural health, she also teaches yoga and meditation and is a lecturer at the College of Naturopathic Medicine.

Siobhán is also a cold-water sea swimmer, a loving mum and a massive Harry Potter fan. She has a deep connection with plants and is passionate about empowering people to look after their own health using the healing powers of nature.

Siobhán Carroll BA; Dip Nat; Dip Herb; MANP; MGNC

Follow Siobhán on Facebook and Instagram.