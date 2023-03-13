KeepWell accreditation for Milford Care Centre

Milford Care Centre has achieved The KeepWell Mark, Ibec’s workplace wellbeing accreditation, making it the first healthcare service provider to achieve this standard.

The KeepWell Mark acknowledges the continuous dedication of Milford Care Centre to providing the highest standards of workplace wellbeing, health, and safety for all employees.

This evidence-based accreditation recognizes Irish employers who invest in workplace health and wellbeing. Through a systematic and analytical approach, the framework helps businesses benchmark workplace wellbeing, health, and safety. To achieve this accreditation, businesses undergo a self-assessment and an on-site inspection from an Ibec-approved external assessor, resulting in a report that identifies areas for improvement and helps chart a path to success.

The KeepWell Mark outlines eight health and wellbeing standards that drive and promote best practices in supporting employees. These areas of focus are leadership, absence management, smoke-free environment, physical activity, health and safety, mental health, healthy eating, and intoxicants in the workplace.

Sophie Moran, Programme Manager of The KeepWell Mark in Ibec, expressed her appreciation of Milford Care Centre’s achievement, stating, “It is a fantastic achievement for Milford Care Centre to be the first organisation of its type to achieve the accreditation. It demonstrates the importance that the leadership team in Milford are placing on staff health & wellbeing as part of their strategy. This will help them to future proof their workforce and ensure they are aware of the most pressing wellbeing related challenges going forward.”

Milford Care Centre’s CEO also commented on the accreditation, saying, “We are delighted to be recognized as the first healthcare provider in Ireland to achieve the KeepWell Mark accreditation. The entire Milford Care Centre team has shown remarkable commitment to raising and maintaining our high standards in employee wellbeing and health and safety. We look forward to building on the success of our workplace wellbeing program.”