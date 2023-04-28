‘Wellness Month’ launched in the Burren

The Burren in County Clare will host a month-long schedule of wellness events in May to promote health and wellbeing in the region.

Organised by the Burren Ecotourism Network, ‘Burren Wellness Month’ will feature a variety of activities aimed at improving physical and mental health, while providing an opportunity to experience the stunning landscape of the area.

Known for its ancient rock formations, wildflowers, and expansive vistas, the Burren region has been enjoyed by visitors for centuries. During Wellness month, local businesses and attractions are offering special packages and events that promote physical activity, mindfulness, and healthy eating.

More than 20 businesses in the Network are taking part, offering activities and events during the month. These include yoga classes, guided walks and cycles, cave tours, surfing, spa retreats meditation, painting classes, music sessions, food events and much more.

Included in the line-up is the annual ‘Burren Slow Food Festival’ in Lisdoonvarna on the 21st of May, which celebrates the unique GEOfood producers of the region.

Jarlath O’Dwyer, CEO of the Burren Ecotourism Network said: “We are thrilled to designate May as Wellness month – it’s a beautiful time of year here in the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark, with the wildflowers in bloom and nature at its best.

“Our aim is to highlight the importance of self-care and wellness and encourage everyone whether they be local or visitors to experience the diverse range of activities both outdoor and indoor which are available in the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global GEOpark.”

Visitors can take advantage of the Burren’s natural resources, in the vast range of outdoor activities available, such as walks on Mullaghmore, surfing at Fanore beach, yoga at Doolin Pier, spa and beauty retreats at both the Falls hotel in Ennistymon and the Lady Gregory hotel in Gort and painting workshops at the Burren College of Art.

Many of these events are led by local experts in health and wellness, who can share their knowledge and insights into how to live a healthy balanced lifestyle.

For more information about Wellness Month in the Burren, including a full schedule of events and activities visit the Burren Ecotourism Network website, www.burren.ie