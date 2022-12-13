Aillwee Burren Experience certified as ‘Great Place To Work’

Aillwee Burren Experience near Ballyvaughan in North Clare has been named one of Ireland’s Best Places to Work.

The award is as a result of a Trust Survey carried out amongst all Aillwee team members in partnership with Great Place To Work and Fáilte Ireland’s Employer Excellence Programme. A global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and effective leadership, Great Place to Work provides independent company assessments based entirely on employees’ feedback about their workplace experience.

Managing Director of Aillwee Cave Co Ltd., Nuala Mulqueeney said, “I am so proud. We have collected many awards over the years for our over and underground experiences but this one is so special as it’s all about our people and team.

“This time round, it’s less about what we do and more about how we do it. We have a talented, welcoming, caring, and friendly team and I couldn’t be more chuffed of them all and what we have built together.

Thank you to each and every member of our team. We often say it as we get on with our working day but, truly, together is better.”

The accreditation is particularly significant in 2022 as Aillwee Burren Experience has undergone an entire company rebrand and the company continues a series of compelling upgrades, investing almost €2million across the site since starting over 12 months ago. The team have been eager and onboard at every step of the upgrade and rebrand journey, enthusiastically embracing long overdue and necessary changes along the way.

Nuala added, “Aillwee’s almost 50-year-old mission and ethos continues to be welcoming, entertaining, and educating our visitors. We strive to provide similar to our team members, as a family run business in The Burren and contributor to Rural Ireland’s sustainable and regenerative Tourism Industry. Authentic certification like this recognises that these efforts are succeeding and that is so satisfying.”