Garda Centenary Celebrations continue in Clare

A centenary parade to honour the foundation of An Garda Síochána 100 years ago is scheduled to take place this Friday 7th October in Ennis.

This date was picked as it marks 100 years to the day that the first Gardaí came to Ennis.

- Advertisement -

At 11am on Friday, the Garda Band, followed by the Garda Ceremonial Unit, will march down from O’Connell Square, along Abbey Street and in through the gates of Ennis Garda Station to re-enact the arrival of Gardaí to Co Clare in 1922.

There will also be a wreath laying ceremony at the station. All are welcome to come and view the event.

There will be Gardaí on traffic duty at various locations. There may be some very slight traffic disruptions/hold ups in the vicinity of Abbey St, Francis S. and the Glór Theatre at 11am and again at 12pm – but disruptions will be kept to a minimum.